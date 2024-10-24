SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

October 24, 2024 | 
1 min read

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), (“Arbutus” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop a functional cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection, today announced that it has scheduled its third quarter 2024 financial results and corporate update for Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:

• Q3 2024 Press Release:Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET
• Q3 2024 Conference Call/Webcast:Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. ET

To dial-in for the conference call by phone, please register using the following link: Registration Link. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus’ website at www.arbutusbio.com.

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics with distinct mechanisms of action, which can potentially be combined to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV). We believe the key to success in developing a functional cure involves suppressing HBV DNA, reducing surface antigen, and boosting HBV-specific immune responses. Our pipeline of internally developed, proprietary compounds includes an RNAi therapeutic, imdusiran (AB-729), and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101. Imdusiran has generated meaningful clinical data demonstrating an impact on both surface antigen reduction and reawakening of the HBV-specific immune response. Imdusiran is currently in two Phase 2a combination clinical trials. AB-101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

Lisa M. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com

