Apyx Medical Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CLEARWATER Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: APYX) (the “Company” or “Apyx Medical”) the leader in surgical aesthetics marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™ (AYON), today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents). The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Lucid Capital Markets is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-268532) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 22, 2022, and declared effective by the SEC on December 2, 2022.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, 570 Lexington Avenue, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10022.

Investor Relations Contact :

Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director LifeSci Advisors

OP: 212-915-2568

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

About Apyx Medical Corporation :

Apyx Medical Corporation is a surgical aesthetics company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion and the AYON Body Contouring System™ in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The AYON Body Contouring System™ is an FDA-cleared, groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility, and innovation in an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates fat removal, closed loop contouring, tissue contraction, and electrosurgical capabilities, empowering surgeons to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

