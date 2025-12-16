Apyron Pioneering Next Generation Pain Management Solutions

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Apyron, Inc. is a medical technology company with a product portfolio designed to address chronic pain and joint-related disorders, with a core value to restore mobility in patients and provide them agency over their therapy. Apyron's product portfolio is being developed to address two major contributors to disability — chronic lower back pain and joint disease. Chronic pain markets account for over $384 million of healthcare spend in the US annually.The Company's lead product is a next-generation neurostimulation system developed to treat intractable chronic low back pain, estimated to impact over 24 million people in the US alone. This novel innovation includes a low-profile implant designed to provide targeted nerve stimulation to reduce the severity of pain. The implant is placed under the skin in a minimally invasive out-patient procedure and is coupled to a wearable energy source delivering wireless recharging of the implant, thus reducing bulk to improve patients' day-to-day usability. The framework of this innovation is expected to allow the Company to pursue joint-related pain as part of its product pipeline expansion.While the Company will focus most of its efforts to address the estimated $4 billion market opportunity related to chronic lower back pain, its technology assets also include imaging solutions to optimize surgical planning and out-patient procedures to treat joint related injuries. The Company is targeting a FDA 510(k) submission of its nerve stimulation system to address chronic lower back pain in 2026 and a US launch in early 2027.Apyron Inc. is a pre-commercial medical device company that is developing a novel platform and approach of neurostimulation targeting peripheral nerves to deliver pain management therapy.Statements pertaining to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for Apyron Inc., along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects" and "estimates" or the negative of such words) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the businesses of Apyron Inc. Apyron disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.For more information, please visitContact:To view the source version of this press release, please visit