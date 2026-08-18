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Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc. Appoints Co-Founder JP Wang as Co-CEO

August 17, 2026 | 
2 min read

Shared leadership structure formalizes how the founders already lead the company as the Aptitude enters its next stage of growth

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc. today announced that co-founder JP Wang has been appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer. Wang will lead the company alongside co-founder and Co-CEO Scott Ferguson.

Democratizing diagnostics

The appointment formalizes Wang and Ferguson's existing shared leadership of  the company as it expands both the Metrix molecular diagnostic platform and its commercial reach.

Wang co-founded Aptitude with Ferguson and Jackson Gong in 2011. Since then, he has shaped the company's strategy, vision, and culture while leading much of its work across technology, product development, manufacturing, and operations. He most recently served as President and Chief Technology Officer.

"JP and I have built Aptitude together for more than a decade, and this appointment reflects how we already lead the company," said Ferguson. "JP has been the driving force behind our product platform, built the capabilities needed to manufacture at scale, and played a central role in shaping the team and culture we have today. We know the business deeply, bring complementary strengths, and share the same vision for its future. Formalizing this structure gives us greater clarity and allows us to move faster as we enter the next stage of growth."

Aptitude is expanding from a company historically centered on research and product development into a commercial diagnostics company with products in the market and an expanding customer base. Its Metrix platform is designed to bring laboratory-quality molecular testing into homes and point-of-care settings. Aptitude currently offers FDA-authorized molecular tests for COVID-19 and Flu and is expanding both the commercial reach of Metrix and the platform's test menu.

"We spent many years developing the technology and capabilities required to make high-quality molecular testing broadly accessible," said Wang. "Our next challenge is to build on that foundation by bringing more tests to the Metrix platform and bringing those products to many more customers. We need to remain as strong at invention and product development as we become at commercial execution. Scott and I have already been leading that work together, and formalizing the Co-CEO structure brings greater clarity both internally and externally."

The appointment formalizes Aptitude's existing leadership model and does not change the company's day-to-day operating structure or its existing relationships with employees, customers, and partners.

About Aptitude Medical Systems

Aptitude Medical Systems is a molecular diagnostics company based in Goleta, California, in the Santa Barbara area. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes the Metrix platform, which brings laboratory-quality molecular testing to the point of care and the home. Founded in 2011, Aptitude produces FDA-authorized diagnostic products and is expanding the Metrix test menu to address a broader range of diagnostic needs. The company works with commercial and public-sector partners to expand access to molecular testing.

To learn more, visit www.aptitudemedical.com, follow Aptitude on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Aptitude Medical Systems, Inc.

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