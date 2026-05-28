Aptevo Therapeutics Appoints Mary J. Janatpour, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer

Experienced oncology R&D leader appointed to support Aptevo's expanding oncology pipeline and new radiopharmaceutical development strategy

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced the appointment of Mary J. Janatpour, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Janatpour brings more than 25 years of oncology research and development leadership across biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, with deep expertise spanning target discovery, translational science, and pipeline strategy. In this role, she will lead Aptevo's research and preclinical development efforts and play a key role in advancing the Company's expanding pipeline of multispecific therapeutics.

"Mary joins Aptevo at a pivotal moment as we continue to focus clinically on mipletamig while advancing a broader preclinical strategy that includes our recently announced radiopharmaceutical therapeutic collaboration with Niowave and our expanding multispecific oncology pipeline," said Jeff Lamothe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aptevo. "The Niowave collaboration marks an exciting new direction for Aptevo and reflects the broader potential of our ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platforms to support innovation across multiple oncology modalities. Mary's leadership, scientific depth, and experience advancing oncology programs from discovery toward clinical development will be important as we execute across our current clinical priorities, pursue this new radiopharmaceutical opportunity, and continue building the next generation of multispecific cancer therapeutics."

Dr. Janatpour has held senior scientific leadership roles across both large biopharmaceutical organizations and emerging biotechnology companies, giving her a rare combination of deep oncology research expertise and hands-on experience building innovative programs in fast-moving development environments. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Schering-Plough Biopharma and Chiron, where her work focused on oncology biologics target identification and validation. The latter half of her career has been focused on immuno-oncology, where she has led oncology discovery and translational strategy for established and emerging biotechnology companies advancing novel therapeutic molecules and platforms.

Across her career, Dr. Janatpour has helped shape and advance multiple oncology portfolios spanning early discovery through clinical translation, with expertise in immuno-oncology, antibody-based therapeutics and innovative platform technologies. She has also served as a scientific advisor and board member to several biotechnology organizations.

"Aptevo's differentiated approach to controlled immune engagement, together with its expanding multispecific pipeline, positions the company to make a meaningful impact in cancer treatment," said Dr. Janatpour. "I'm thrilled to join at this stage of momentum and look forward to advancing a pipeline that has the potential to translate innovative science into real benefit for patients."

Dr. Janatpour holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences from the University of California, San Francisco, and completed her postdoctoral training in Immunology at the DNAX Research Institute.

About Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:APVO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel bispecific and trispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company has two clinical candidates and six preclinical candidates designed to target a range of solid tumors. All pipeline candidates were created from two proprietary platforms, ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™. Aptevo's mission is to improve treatment outcomes and transform the lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy, safety, tolerability and durability of its therapeutic candidates and potential use of any such candidates, including in combination with other drugs, as therapeutics for treatment of disease, its expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms, statements related to the progress of Aptevo's clinical programs, including statements related to anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones, the potential benefits, timing, scope and outcomes of the co-development collaboration with Niowave, including the ability to develop radiopharmaceutical candidates, statements regarding the therapeutic and commercial potential of radiopharmaceutical therapies generally, development and continued development of Aptevo's current and potential future molecules, including multispecific oncology therapies, statements related to Aptevo's ability to generate stockholder value, whether Aptevo will continue to have momentum in its business in the future, and any other statements containing the words "may," "continue to," "believes," "knows," "expects," "optimism," "potential," "designed," "promising," "plans," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Aptevo's expectations. Investors are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary or interim data or different results from later clinical trials; adverse events and unanticipated problems, adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, macroeconomic and political conditions. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period March 31, 2026, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from Aptevo's expectations in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances.

Contact

Miriam Weber Miller

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Aptevo Therapeutics

Email: IR@apvo.com or millerm@apvo.com

Phone: 206-859-6628

SOURCE: Aptevo Therapeutics

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