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Press Releases

Aprea Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage precision medicine oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with biomarker-defined cancers, today announced that Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held in person and virtually September 14-16, 2026.

Presentation Details

Webcast link:                 Click here available from 4:30pm ET on Monday, September 14, 2026

Investors can register for the conference here. Those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Aprea

Aprea is pioneering a new approach to treat cancer by exploiting vulnerabilities associated with cancer cell mutations. This approach was developed to kill tumors but to minimize the effect on normal, healthy cells, decreasing the risk of toxicity that is frequently associated with chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea’s technology has potential applications across multiple cancer types, enabling it to target a range of tumors, including ovarian, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers. The company’s lead programs are APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a small molecule ATR inhibitor, both in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor and Media Contact:

Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com


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