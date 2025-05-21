Applied StemCell Launches Two New Hypoimmunogenic hiPSC Products to Accelerate Allogeneic Cell Therapy Development

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AppliedStemCell--Applied StemCell, a CRO/CDMO that blends unique genome editing technology and iPSC expertise, announced the launch of their first hypoimmunogenic hiPSC products which are designed to empower researchers developing next-generation allogeneic cell therapies. The ActiCells™ RUO Hypo hiPSCs (Cat.# ASE-9550) and the ActiCells™ RUO TARGATT™ Hypo hiPSC Knock-in Kit (Cat.# AST-9650) offer powerful tools for building off-the-shelf therapies by combining reduced immunogenicity, robust pluripotency, and genome engineering readiness. They are an isogenic match to the forthcoming GMP-grade versions to offer a seamless path from early research to clinical development.

Both new research-use-only (RUO) products are reprogrammed from CD34+ umbilical cord blood cells—selected for their low mutational burden and reduced immune activation—and genetically modified to knock out both B2M and CIITA, eliminating cell surface expression of HLA class I and II molecules. This B2M/CIITA double knock-out minimizes the likelihood of T cell-mediated immune rejection, accelerating your allogeneic therapeutic development.

“Our latest ActiCells products demonstrate how Applied StemCell’s deep expertise in iPSC biology and genome editing enables us to create tools that push the boundaries of what’s possible in allogeneic therapy,” said Ruby Tsai, Ph.D., CEO of Applied StemCell. “With these new hypoimmunogenic iPSC platforms, researchers have the flexibility to rapidly build, test, and optimize cell therapies that are designed to evade immune rejection.”

The ActiCells™ RUO Hypo hiPSCs product provides a ready-to-use, transgene-free cell line that is well-characterized, pluripotent, and ready for additional genome engineering. For researchers who require immediate knock-in capabilities, the ActiCells™ RUO TARGATT™ Hypo hiPSC Knock-in Kit includes the same hypoimmunogenic cell line pre-engineered with TARGATT™ large knock-in technology at the H11 safe harbor locus. The kit also includes cloning and integrase plasmids, enabling site-specific insertion of payloads up to 20 kb with reliable expression and minimal risk of gene silencing or off-target effects.

“These two complementary products allow researchers to choose the format that best fits their project timelines and resources,” said Dr. Tsai. “Whether you're building custom engineered lines in your own lab or partnering with us for iPSC gene editing services, you can count on ActiCells to deliver consistent quality and advanced functionality.”

For more information, visit:

https://www.appliedstemcell.com

About Applied StemCell

Founded in 2008 to provide industry and academic researchers with the ability to leverage the power of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and gene editing, Applied StemCell continues to use our innovative technologies to power the discovery and development of advanced therapeutics. Our products and services enable the full spectrum of basic research to GMP manufacturing—including disease modeling, iPSC services, mammalian cell line engineering, and nonclinical and pre-IND studies—and our patented technologies ensure a clear IP path to commercialization.

