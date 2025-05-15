SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Applied DNA to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 15, Schedules Intra-Quarter Investor Update Call for June 3

May 15, 2025 | 
2 min read

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (ended on March 31, 2025) after the close of the U.S. equity markets on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The Company's Form 10-Q for the period will be filed concurrently and available on the SEC Filings page of its Investor Relations website.

To align with its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 22 and ensure a comprehensive post-meeting update, the Company will hold an intra-quarter investor update call on June 3, on which management will discuss the Company's strategic priorities.

Webcast and Conference Call Date & Time: Tuesday, June 3 @ 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial In:

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the call:

  • Replay for domestic callers (toll free): 877-344-7529, replay access code 3446494

  • Replay for international callers: 412-317-0088, replay access code 3446494

  • Replay for Canadian callers (toll free): 855-669-9658, replay access code 3446494

An accompanying slide presentation will be embedded in the webcast (live and replay) that will also be accessible as a stand-alone document via the 'Company Presentations' page of the Applied DNA investor relations website. The webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call on the 'Company Events' page.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in two business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; and (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

For additional information:
Investor Relations: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com
Web: https://investors.adnas.com/

###

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

New York Earnings
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Earnings
Bayer’s Continued Restructuring Claims 2,000 Jobs and Thins Management Layers
May 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing finger pointing people to leave
Layoffs
Lexeo Trims 15% of Workforce, Shifts Focus to Lead Cardiac Programs
May 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Earnings
Novavax Sales Jump 600% YoY as COVID-19 Vaccine Still in Limbo at FDA
May 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Earnings
Takeda Pledges $30B in U.S., Argues Against Trump’s ‘Most Favored Nation’ Proposal
May 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac