SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Applied DNA Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

August 15, 2025 | 
14 min read

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on providing nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2025 ended June 30, 2025. The Company's Form 10-Q for its fiscal third quarter can be viewed on the SEC Filings page of its Investor Relations website. The Company will not host a conference call to discuss these results. Applied DNA investor relations remains available for questions at investors@adnas.com .

Following its previously announced recent restructuring and workforce reductions ("Corporate Actions"), the Company, through its majority-owned LineaRx, Inc. subsidiary, has transitioned to a pure play provider of synthetic DNA and mRNA manufacturing solutions for advanced biotherapeutics, such as gene therapies, personalized medicine, adoptive cell therapies, messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics, and DNA vaccines, as well as diagnostic applications that utilize chemically-modified DNA. The Company is commercializing three distinct and complementary technology solutions for DNA production:

  • LineaDNA™: A proprietary, cell-free DNA production platform that uses a large-scale PCR process to rapidly and efficiently produce high-fidelity, synthetic DNA as a market-ready alternative to plasmid DNA (pDNA). LineaDNA is applicable to biotherapeutics development and production, serving as the starting material for mRNA therapeutics and vaccines and as a critical component in numerous in vitro diagnostics (IVDs).

  • LineaRNAP™: A next-generation T7 RNA polymerase (RNAP) used to transcribe DNA into mRNA. Designed as a direct replacement for wild-type T7 RNAP currently utilized in conventional IVT mRNA systems that use synthetic or pDNA templates, LineaRNAP incorporates a patented DNA-binding domain that delivers high mRNA yields while reducing double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) contamination, the latter a common byproduct in mRNA production.

  • LineaIVT™: An integrated system that combines the LineaDNA and LineaRNAP technologies and their respective benefits. For mRNA manufacturers, we believe LineaIVT offers reduced dsRNA contamination and expedited mRNA drug substance production, among other advantages.

Management Commentary

"Our operational activities center on repositioning Applied DNA as a single business that is aligned with our proven core competencies, which underpin our commercially available, cell-free DNA and mRNA manufacturing solutions offerings. With operations now right-sized, coupled with active marketing under the LineaRx brand that is now synonymous with synthetically produced DNA, we look forward to delivering value to shareholders," stated Judy Murrah, chairperson, president, and CEO of Applied DNA.

Recent Corporate and Operational Updates

Financial

  • Monthly net cash burn from operations in the reported quarter declined approximately 19% on a sequential basis and 25% compared to the prior year period due to cost-cutting and optimization initiatives implemented in prior quarters. The Company expects a further reduction in the quarter ending September 30, 2025, reflecting the implementation of Corporate Actions.

Customer Acquisition and Repeat Orders

  • Received a multi-gram follow-on order for LineaDNA valued at over $600 thousand from a global manufacturer of IVDs for use in a cancer diagnostic application.

  • Added a U.S.-based mRNA contract development manufacturing organization as a customer for LineaDNA IVT templates. This customer is also evaluating LineaRNAP.

  • Shipped multiple LineaDNA sequences to a U.S.-based developer of a novel vaccine delivery system.

  • Subsequent to quarter-end, sales quotes were provided to a large public biotech and a multinational biotech tools company for LineaDNA to be used in gene editing applications.

Product and Platform Development

  • Launched the LineaRx IVT Discovery Kit, which enables potential customers to easily and rapidly evaluate the benefits of LineaDNA and LineaIVT performance against conventional mRNA production methods.

  • Launched industry marketing for LineaRNAP as a standalone product based on recent Company data confirming that LineaRNAP can be used in conventional mRNA production workflows to enable higher mRNA yields and integrity with reduced dsRNA as compared with conventional wild-type T7 RNAP. The Company also continues to market LineaRNAP as a component of its integrated LineaIVT solution.

  • Initiated ISO 13485 certification, an internationally recognized quality management standard aligned with GMP, to enhance customer trust, expand market opportunities, and elevate LineaRx's competitive position. The Company expects to be ISO 13485-certified in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

  • Participated in multiple mRNA-focused conferences to engage potential customers and showcase its platforms' capabilities as part of LineaRx's ongoing sales and marketing strategy.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

As part of the Corporate Actions, the Company announced the closure of its MDx Testing Services business segment (Applied DNA Clinical Labs) to focus exclusively on LineaRx. Financial results for the reported and prior periods have been recast to separately report discontinued operations and the results of continuing operations.

In February 2025, the Company announced the wind down of its DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services business segment and continues to terminate business activities in this segment in accordance with customer agreements. Financial results for this segment are included in the results of continuing operations for the reported and prior periods.

Please refer to segment information detailed in the ‘Note H - Segment Information' section of the Form 10-Q for the period reported for more information.

On March 13, 2025, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment of its Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware that effected a one-for-fifty (1:50) reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, effective March 14, 2025. On May 29, 2025, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment of its Certificate of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware that effected a one-for-fifteen (1:15) reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, effective June 2, 2025. All warrant, option, share, and per share information in this press release gives retroactive effect to these reverse stock splits.

Summary Financial Results

  • Total revenues: $304 thousand compared to $473 thousand in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

  • Operating loss: $3.7 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.3 million in the prior period.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Negative $3.9 million, compared to negative $3.2 million in the prior period.

  • Monthly net cash burn: Monthly net cash burn from operations in the reported period was $934 thousand, compared to $1.15 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and $1.25 million in the prior fiscal year period.

  • Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025: $4.7 million, which includes $723 thousand of proceeds from the exercise of Series A warrants received during the reported period. Additional proceeds totaling $292 thousand were received subsequent to the reported period from the exercise of Series A warrants.

Information about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used herein, "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release includes Adjusted EBITDA and monthly net cash burn from operations, which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Rule 101 of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for internal financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our core businesses. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our businesses by excluding non-cash expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

"EBITDA" - is defined as earnings (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

"Adjusted EBITDA" - is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude (i) stock-based compensation and (ii) other non-cash expenses and non-cash gains/income.

"Monthly net cash burn" - is defined as total monthly cash outflow, including all operating costs, reduced by cash inflow from revenue.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company focused on providing nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics industries. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc., the Company is commercializing its LineaDNA™, LineaRNAP™, and LineaIVT™ platforms to enable the manufacture of next-generation nucleic acid-based therapies.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn . Join our mailing list .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA's future plans, projections, strategies, and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and projections about future events and future trends affecting our business and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including statements regarding its goal to position the Company for long-term growth and value creation and the potential to achieve that goal, including the future success of its LineaDNA, LineaRNAP and LineaIVT technologies. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, unknown future ability to remain compliant with all Nasdaq listing standards, unknown future demand for its biotherapeutics products and services, the unknown amount of revenues and profits that will result from its technologies, the fact that there has never been therapeutic clinical trial material and/or a commercial drug product produced utilizing its technologies, whether its restructuring will position the Company for future growth potential, as well as various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA's SEC reports and filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 17, 2024, Forms 10-Q filed on February 13, 2025, May 15, 2025, and August 14, 2025, and other reports it files with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov . Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations contact: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com

Web: www.adnas.com

X: APDN

- Financial Tables Follow -

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,727,677

$

5,852,363

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $80,423 and $75,000 at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively

199,047

328,252

Inventories

338,723

432,725

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

338,447

756,185

Current assets of discontinued operations

25,008

678,146

Total current assets

5,628,902

8,047,671

Property and equipment, net

511,203

458,895

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations

11,264

94,337

Other assets:

Restricted cash

750,000

750,000

Intangible assets

2,698,975

2,698,975

Operating right of use asset

334,402

739,162

Total assets

$

9,934,746

$

12,789,040

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,564,707

$

1,737,366

Operating lease liability, current

334,403

545,912

Deferred revenue

12,285

58,785

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

124,565

56,061

Total current liabilities

2,035,960

2,398,124

Long term accrued liabilities

31,467

31,467

Deferred revenue, long term

194,000

194,000

Operating lease liability, long term

-

193,249

Deferred tax liability, net

684,115

684,115

Warrants classified as a liability

1,160

320,000

Total liabilities

2,946,702

3,820,955

Commitments and contingencies (Note G)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024

-

-

Series A Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024

-

-

Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024

-

-

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024; 901,500 and 13,755 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively

902

14

Additional paid in capital

381,150,267

318,815,358

Accumulated deficit

(373,888,601

)

(309,672,755

)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. stockholders' equity

7,262,568

9,142,617

Noncontrolling interest

(274,524

)

(174,532

)

Total equity

6,988,044

8,968,085

Total liabilities and equity

$

9,934,746

$

12,789,040

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

Three months Ended June 30,

Nine months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues

Product revenues

$

195,262

$

246,644

$

1,239,747

$

947,086

Service revenues

109,131

226,145

697,759

678,777

Total revenues

304,393

472,789

1,937,506

1,625,863

Cost of product revenues

299,263

230,188

930,619

853,034

Gross profit

5,130

242,601

1,006,887

772,829

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

2,930,627

2,635,863

8,423,602

8,440,919

Research and development

768,563

913,031

2,632,931

2,762,040

Total operating expenses

3,699,190

3,548,894

11,056,533

11,202,959

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(3,694,060

)

(3,306,293

)

(10,049,646

)

(10,430,130

)

Interest income

40,267

29,688

168,762

33,989

Transaction costs allocated to warrant liabilities

-

-

-

(633,198

)

Unrealized gain on change in fair value of warrants classified as a liability

6,410

5,160,000

318,840

9,564,000

Unrealized loss on change in fair value of warrants classified as a liability - warrant modification

-

-

-

(394,000

)

Loss on issuance of warrants

-

-

-

(1,633,767

)

Other expense, net

(531

)

(103

)

(23,778

)

(9,060

)

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(3,647,914

)

1,883,292

(9,585,822

)

(3,502,166

)

Provision for income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(3,647,914

)

$

1,883,292

$

(9,585,822

)

$

(3,502,166

)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(336,195

)

(33,791

)

(403,120

)

(272,397

)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(3,984,109

)

$

1,849,501

$

(9,988,942

)

$

(3,774,563

)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

38,746

30,295

99,992

78,785

NET (LOSS) INCOME attributable to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

$

(3,945,363

)

$

1,879,796

$

(9,888,950

)

$

(3,695,778

)

Deemed dividend related to warrant modifications

(15,500,244

)

-

(54,326,896

)

(233,087

)

NET (LOSS) INCOME attributable to common stockholders

$

(19,445,607

)

$

1,879,796

$

(64,215,846

)

$

(3,928,865

)

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted from continuing operations

$

(33.41

)

$

1,191.52

$

(255.14

)

$

(4,862.32

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted from discontinued operations

(0.59

)

(21.04

)

(1.61

)

(362.23

)

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted

$

(34.00

)

$

1,170.48

$

(256.75

)

$

(5,224.55

)

Weighted average shares outstanding- basic and diluted

572,018

1,606

250,107

752

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.
CALCULATION AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(unaudited)

Three-Month Period Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Net loss

$

(3,984,109

)

$

1,849,501

Interest income

(40,267

)

(29,688

)

Depreciation and amortization

78,346

134,163

Stock-based compensation expense

24,889

30,336

Unrealized (loss) on change in fair value of warrants classified as a liability

(6,410

)

(5,160,000

)

Total non-cash items

56,558

(5,025,189

)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

$

(3,927,551

)

$

(3,175,688

)

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

New York Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Boss kick fired employee away form office. concept of lay off or underperform, failure or mistake
Layoffs
Generation Bio Boots 90% of Staff Amid Dwindling Cash Reserves
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Confident in PrEP Franchise Even Amid Preventive Task Force Uncertainties
August 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Man in low poly style before important choice stock illustration, decision, triple, three
Earnings
Lilly Faces Triple Threat of Drug Pricing Pressure as CEO Emphasizes Value
August 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Earnings
Despite Safety Drama, Sarepta Beats Q2 Estimates—But No Thanks to Elevidys Sales
August 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac