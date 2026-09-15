Applied Biologics Launches APPB-429 Gene Therapy Program for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

New program targets peripheral nerve regeneration and restoration of nerve function

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics today announced the launch of APPB-429, a new gene therapy development program targeting diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), one of the most common and debilitating complications of diabetes.

DPN results from progressive damage to peripheral nerves, particularly the long sensory nerves extending into the feet and lower extremities. Patients may experience burning pain, tingling, numbness, impaired balance, and loss of protective sensation. As the disease advances, sensory loss can contribute to diabetic foot ulceration, infection, and lower-extremity amputation.

Current pharmacologic treatments for DPN primarily manage symptoms such as neuropathic pain. APPB-429 is being developed with a different objective: to address the underlying disease by promoting peripheral nerve regeneration and restoration of nerve function.

“Millions of patients live with progressive nerve damage while treatment remains largely focused on managing the symptoms caused by that damage,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “With APPB-429, our objective is to determine whether we can actually regenerate damaged peripheral nerves and restore their function. We believe that represents an important frontier in regenerative medicine.”

APPB-429 is being designed as a locally administered gene therapy intended to deliver sustained regenerative and protective biological signals within the affected lower extremity. The Company’s preclinical program is evaluating combinations of naturally occurring human proteins with complementary biological functions, including neurotrophic and regenerative signaling together with modulation of the inflammatory environment that can impair peripheral nerve repair.

“Peripheral nerves retain an inherent capacity for regeneration, but diabetes creates a complex biological environment that can interfere with successful repair,” said Joydeep Basu, Ph.D., Director of Research at Applied Biologics. “Our approach is to identify a defined combination of therapeutic signals capable of restoring a more favorable environment for nerve regeneration and functional recovery.”

Applied Biologics has initiated a preclinical development program designed to simultaneously identify the lead APPB-429 therapeutic construct and establish in vivo proof of concept. The program will evaluate objective measures of peripheral nerve structure and function to determine whether treatment produces evidence of both nerve regeneration and functional recovery.

APPB-429 becomes the second major gene therapy program in the Applied Biologics pipeline, joining APPB-515, the Company’s investigational gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis. Together, the programs reflect the Company’s strategy of developing locally administered gene therapies for major chronic degenerative diseases with significant unmet medical need.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a regenerative medicine company developing biologic and gene therapy platforms for serious diseases characterized by tissue degeneration, impaired healing, and loss of function.

Its development pipeline includes programs in chronic wound healing, degenerative musculoskeletal disease, surgical tissue repair, and peripheral nerve regeneration.

APPB-429 is an investigational development program. APPB-429 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com