Aphios Granted US Patent for Thermal Conversion of CBDA and Other Carboxylic Acid Cannabinoids

Aphios announced today that it was granted US Patent No. 11,981,174 for the thermal conversion of CBDA to CBD and other carboxylic acid cannabinoids to cannabinoids.





The patent was granted for a process to improve the manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade CBD and other cannabinoids following current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) of the US FDA. The major cannabinoids in marijuana (Cannabis) originate from cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and are converted by enzymes to different carboxylic acids of cannabinoids including cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (Δ9-THCA). These carboxylic acid cannabinoids are very stable in the growing and fresh-cut plants.

According to Dr. Trevor P. Castor, President and CEO, Aphios Pharma LLC, “Because of manufacturing efficiency and product stability, we first extract and purify carboxylic acid cannabinoids in a two-step supercritical fluid extraction and chromatographic purification process. We then convert the purified carboxylic acid cannabinoids into pure cannabinoids in a low to medium-pressure reactor in an oxygen-free environment, maintaining product quality and reducing manufacturing costs.”

About Aphios Pharma LLC

Aphios Pharma LLC is an emerging growth, green biotechnology company developing FDA-approved, cannabis-based drugs for treating highly unmet central and peripheral nervous system disorders of addiction, pain, anxiety, epilepsy and Multiple Sclerosis that are only partially and anecdotally addressed by medical marijuana in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Research reported in this press release was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under Award Number 5R44DA038932-03. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of NIDA and the National Institutes of Health.

