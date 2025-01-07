Anumana and AliveCor Collaborate to Advance ECG-AI Algorithms for Early Detection of Cardiac Diseases on Kardia Devices

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anumana, a leading AI-driven health technology company, today announced a collaboration with AliveCor to develop Anumana’s advanced AI algorithms for early cardiac disease detection on AliveCor’s Kardia electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, starting with Anumana’s FDA-cleared algorithm, ECG-AI™ LEF.





“AliveCor is already at the forefront of AI in cardiology, transforming the industry with clinically validated solutions that disrupt traditional care pathways to create a more connected, holistic cardiac health ecosystem — like the recently FDA-cleared Kardia 12L ECG System,” said Sanjay Voleti, Chief Business Officer at AliveCor. “This collaboration with Anumana will further strengthen our leadership in AI by expanding our solutions’ ability to facilitate more personalized and timely care across diverse healthcare settings.”

Anumana’s ECG-AI platform includes a suite of algorithms designed to detect cardiovascular diseases that are challenging to detect without costly, invasive, or difficult-to-access clinical tests. The collaboration with AliveCor – the leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, which recently launched the Kardia™ 12L ECG System for healthcare professionals – will leverage Anumana’s industry-leading ECG-AI algorithms to help identify cardiac conditions earlier in the patient’s journey and get them into clinical care sooner.

The ECG-AI LEF algorithm, which received U.S. FDA clearance in 2023, uses routine 12-lead ECG data to detect LEF — a commonly underdiagnosed indicator of heart failure. It was recently included in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2025 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System final rule.

“Together with AliveCor, we are reshaping the future of cardiac care by unlocking new possibilities for early detection and intervention,” said David McMullin, Chief Business Officer at Anumana. “This collaboration demonstrates Anumana’s commitment to harnessing the potential of AI to expand the utility of ECG technology, making traditional diagnostic tools more powerful for patients and clinicians.”

Anumana is a leading AI-driven health technology company leveraging cutting-edge AI and industry-leading translational science to unlock the electrical language of the heart as never before. The company was founded by nference in collaboration with Mayo Clinic to leverage the clinical and technical expertise of both organizations to develop innovative ECG-AI technology into a clinically meaningful, medical-grade, and easy-to-use tool for clinicians to advance patient care. Anumana’s software-as-a-medical device (SaMD) ECG-AI™ solutions aim to detect diseases earlier using standard-of-care ECG readings, enabling clinicians to enhance and improve care with real-time AI insights. Anumana’s award-winning lead algorithm, ECG-AI™ LEF, is available in the U.S. To learn more about how the algorithm can help clinicians identify LEF earlier and schedule a demo, visit us at ECG-AI LEF. For more information, visit www.anumana.ai or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

