Antibody Discovery Market Size to Surpass USD 20.4 Bn by 2034 Fueled by Precision Medicine and Biotech Innovation

According to Statifacts, the global antibody discovery market size is projected to surpass USD 20.43 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 8.95 billion in 2025. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 9.54% from 2025 to 2034.
In terms of revenue, the worldwide antibody discovery market was calculated at USD 8.21 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 15.44 billion by 2031. Growing demand for therapeutic antibodies, increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and increasing adoption of antibody production in precision medicine and undertakings in companion diagnostics are driving the growth of the market.
Antibody Discovery Market? The antibody discovery market refers to the
synthesis, distribution, and use of antibody discovery, which involves many
techniques aimed at identifying and isolating antibodies with desired
properties. Antibody discovery is a process aimed at identifying and generating
antibodies with a high degree of specificity for a particular target, often an
antigen. Antibodies are our immune system’s way of protecting us from
infections, allergens, and toxins. Rising demand for therapeutic antibodies,
increasing research and development spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical
companies, and increasing adoption of antibody
production for in vitro diagnostics and personalized
medicine are driving the growth of the antibody discovery market.
Benefits
of recombinant antibodies include fast production and high quality. An antibody
is a crucial protein component of the animal immune system that circulates in
the blood, detects foreign bodies like bacteria and viruses, and neutralizes
them. The key benefits of using monoclonal antibodies are that they have been
used to make drugs that have been more successful at treating specific
diseases, like some cancers. • According to a report
published in September 2022, the Umabs-DB shows that 162 antibody therapies
were approved by at least one regulatory agency in the world, including 122
approvals in the US, followed by 114 in Europe, 82 in Japan, and 73 in China.
The approved antibody therapies include 115 canonical antibodies, 14 antibody
drug conjugates, seven bispecific antibodies, eight antibody fragments, three
radiolabeled antibodies, one antibody conjugate immunotoxin, two
immunoconjugates, and 12 Fc-Fusion proteins. Quick Points: Antibody
Discovery Market Insights • North
America dominated the global landscape in 2024, capturing a commanding 37%
market share. • Asia-Pacific
is on track to become the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of
11.76% from 2024 to 2034. • Phage
display emerged as the leading method in 2023, contributing over 50% of total
revenue. • Meanwhile,
the hybridoma segment is poised for impressive growth, expected to expand at a
robust CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period. • The
chimeric antibody segment is set to be the fastest climber, projected to grow
at a striking CAGR of 12.52% over the forecast timeline. • In terms of
end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry dominated in 2023,
accounting for over 41% of total revenues. • At the same
time, research laboratories are expected to register the fastest growth, with a
predicted CAGR of 12.60% through 2034. Source: - PubMed Sr. No. Name of the Product Name of the Brand Product Specification 1. New purification resin- ‘Purolite AP+50’ Ecolab Life Sciences Purolite AP+50 supports cost-efficient, high-performance
bioprocessing at scale. 2. Free antibody validation service Boster Bio Free antibody validation service giving scientists the power
to test antibodies under their exact experimental conditions before purchase. 3. Development of Antibody and Antibody-Derived Proteins Program European Commission The development of an antibody and antibody-derived proteins
program for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases with epidemic
potential. 4. B-Body Express Antibody Expression Service Invenra Inc. This new offering allows biotechnology and pharmaceutical
companies to rapidly access Invenra’s premier B-Body bispecific antibody
platform, delivering high-purity, validated bispecific antibodies derived
from partner-provided antibody sequences. How Does Technological Advancement Drive
the Global Antibody Discovery Market? The major trends in the antibody discovery space are related to
increasing interest in the applications of therapeutic antibodies and increased
investment by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. • Growing demand for therapeutic antibodies: Therapeutic
antibodies are highly used in the treatment of many diseases and disease
conditions, including infections, malignancies, autoimmune disorders, and
cardiovascular diseases. One key benefit of using monoclonal antibody therapy
is that they have been used to make drugs that have been more successful at
treating specific diseases, like some cancers. The mechanism of action of
therapeutic antibodies includes neutralization to block the pathophysiological
function of their target molecules. Therapeutic antibodies are high molecular
weight biopharmaceuticals obtained by
culturing microorganisms and animal cells through genetic engineering. Due to
high specificity, target identification of the drug becomes clear, and higher
efficacy and fewer side effects can be expected. • High research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical
and biotechnology companies: R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies has a profound global impact. It advances global health
by developing treatments for a broad range of diseases and reduces the burden,
especially in developing countries, by tackling infectious diseases.
Biotechnology research and development is the process of creating new products,
technologies, and therapies using biological processes to solve challenges in
healthcare, agriculture, and environmental science. Research and development
are one of the biggest drivers of innovation in business. These can result in
the development of new products and services, enhanced processes, and new ways
to interact with customers. Which potential factors impose significant concerns related to
the antibody discovery markets growth? • High cost involved in the antibody production:
Antibodies are expensive to produce. Most costs in monoclonal antibody
production include raw materials, labor, equipment, and facility expenses.
According to a report, the cost of antibody manufacturing generally exceeds $50
per gram of purified antibody or drug substance ($50/g of DS), which is far
higher than the target of $10/g of DS required to make them affordable in some
of the world’s poorest regions. Source: - GCGH. Grand Challenges • Stringent government regulations: Stringent government
regulations divert resources away from core business activities and
time-consuming and complex compliance processes. It may include limited
flexibility, interest rate risk, inflation risk, and lower returns. Government
reports may be biased or inaccurate, can be out of date, and non-specific to
Discovery Market Report
Coverage: Report
Attributes Statistics Market
Size in 2024 USD
8.21 Billion Market
Size in 2025 USD
8.95 Billion Market
Size in 2030 USD
14.04 Billion Market
Size in 2032 USD
17 Billion Market
Size by 2034 USD
20.43 Billion CAGR
2025-2034 9.54% Leading
Region in 2024 North
America Fastest
Growing Region Asia
Pacific Base
Year 2024 Forecast
Years 2025-2034 Segments
Covered Method,
Antibody Type, End-user, and Region Region
Covered North
America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key
Players Eurofins
Scientific, Evotec, Twist Bioscience, Genscript Technology Corporation, Biocytogen,
Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Fairjourney Biologics S.A, Creative
Biolabs, Charles River Laboratories How Big Is the Development of the Antibody Discovery Platforms? Source: - Precision Antibody • In November 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
accelerated approval of Ziihera 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for
the treatment of adults with previously treated unresectable or metastatic
HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer (BTC), as detected by an
FDA-approved test, was announced by Jazz Pharmaceuticals, plc. Source: - Jazz Pharmaceuticals How is the Opportunistic Rise of the Asia
Pacific in the Antibody Discovery Market? • In October 2020, to develop SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal
antibodies (mAbs) co-invented by the Scripps Research and International AIDS
Vaccine Initiative as innovative interventions to address the COVID-19
pandemic, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, a non-profit research
organization aiming to address the urgent and unmet global health challenges
around the treatment of AIDS, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, a major
manufacturer of biologics including vacines, announced an agreement with Merck
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company. Source: - iavi • In June 2025, the key technology of the independently
developed RenMab fully human antibody mouse platform has been granted an
innovation patent by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) was announced by Biocytogen
Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. This milestone denotes a significant leap
in strengthening the global intellectual property portfolio of the RenMice
fully human antibody platform family. Source: - BusinessWire Antibody Discovery Market Size by Methods, 2024 to 2034 (USD
Billion) Segments 2024 2025 2026 2034 Phage
Display 4.134 4.427 4.743 8.609 Hybridoma 2.477 2.762 3.082 7.674 Others 1.596 1.759 1.938 4.146 The phage display segment held a dominant presence in the
antibody discovery market in 2024. One of the key benefits of phage display
is its unique characteristic to generate large libraries of diverse antibodies
relatively quickly. This is due to the technique involves inserting genes
encoding antibody fragments into bacteriophages, which are then used to create
a library of phages displaying many antibody fragments. Antibody phage display
(APD) allows in vitro selection of human mAbs of virtually any specificity and
affinity. Antibody Type Analysis Antibody Discovery Market Size by Antibody Type, 2024 to 2034 (USD
Billion) Segments 2024 2025 2026 2034 Humanized
Antibody 3.320 3.561 3.822 7.020 Human Antibody 2.154 2.340 2.545 5.178 Chimeric
Antibody 1.770 1.979 2.214 5.669 Murine
Antibody 0.963 1.068 1.183 2.562 The human antibody segment accounted for a considerable share of
the antibody discovery market in 2024. Fully human monoclonal
antibodies (mAbs) are derived completely from human subjects. These antibodies
mimic the structure and function of naturally occurring human immune proteins,
offering significant benefits in precision, safety, and therapeutic efficacy.
The human body has five different types of antibodies, including
immunoglobulins like IgA, IgD, IgG, IgE, and IgM are different immunoglobulin
isotypes. End-users Analysis Antibody Discovery Market Size by End-users, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion) Segments 2024 2025 2026 2034 Pharmaceutical
and Biotechnology industry 3.362 3.563 3.780 6.352 Research
laboratory 2.841 3.181 3.565 9.158 Others 2.004 2.203 2.419 4.919 The pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry segment led the
antibody discovery market. Antibodies are used in biotechnology in tests to
detect and monitor infectious agents like HIV, the cause of AIDS, or the
influenza virus causing pandemic flu, and for identifying diseases released by
biological weapons like anthrax and smallpox. The academic laboratory segment is set to experience the highest
growth rate of the market between 2025 to 2034. Antibodies are the immune
system’s way of protecting us from infections, allergens, and toxins.
Antibodies are an increasingly indispensable component in several diagnostic
assays. Antibody uses include the detection of infections, the idenficiation of
allergens, and the measurement of hormones and other biological markers in
blood. See More Related Reports: • The U.S. antibody drug
conjugates market size was estimated at USD 4,020 million in
2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 12,050 million by 2034, growing at
a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2034. • The global anti neurofilament L antibody market size was valued at USD
323 million in 2024 and is predicted to gain around USD 807.81 million by 2034
with a CAGR of 9.6%. • The U.S. biosimilar monoclonal
antibody market size accounted for USD 3,210 million in 2024
and is expected to exceed around USD 26,500 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR
of 23.5% from 2025 to 2034. • The global eDiscovery market size is
calculated at USD 13,141 million in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD
29,439 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034. • The global drug discovery market size is
calculated at USD 65.88 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD
160.31 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2034. • The global cloud-based drug discovery platform
market
size is predicted to gain around USD 8,029 million by 2034 from USD 2,429
million in 2024 with a CAGR of 12.7%. Competitive Landscape in the Antibody Discovery Market • Danaher Corporation: Danaher is a leading innovator in
life sciences and diagnostics worldwide, committed to harnessing the tools of
science and technology to improve human health. • Eurofins Scientific: Eurofins Scientific is a national
leader in laboratory services, serving food, environment, pharmaceutical, and
agroscience customers. • Evotec: Evotec is a large drug discovery and
development company which often collaborates with other players in the space.
It discovers and develops small-molecule drugs spanning various disease areas. • Twist Bioscience: This is a biotechnology company that
offers synthetic DNA solutions, gene synthesis, and variant libraries. • Charles River Laboratories: Charles River
Laboratories supplies essential products and services to assist many
healthcare-related government agencies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies, and leading academic institutions around the world in accelerating
their research undertakings and drug development efforts. • Genscript Technology Corporation: Genscript Technology
Corporation accelerates innovation in biotechnology and healthcare by providing
researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop
groundbreaking treatments and products. • Biocytogen: Biocytogen provides integrated solutions
for next-generation antibody drug development to the global biomedical
communities. • Sartorius AG: Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier
of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment. • Fairjourney Biologics S.A.: They specialize in
customized services and technologies for optimal antibody solutions. • Creative Biolabs: They offer world-class, cutting-edge
recombinant antibodies for biomedical research. What Is Going Around the Globe in the Antibody Discovery Market? • In June 2025, an innovative new resin to help achieve cost
savings and improve operations throughout the antibody manufacturing process
was launched by Ecolab Life Sciences. Source: - Cleanroom Technology • In May 2025, the global IDeate-Esophageal01 Phase 3 trial of a
new antibody drug conjugate in advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma was
market intelligence and consulting leader, committed to delivering deep
strategic insights that fuel innovation and transformation. With a sharp focus
on the fast-evolving landscape of life sciences, we excel at navigating the
intricacies of cell and gene therapies, oncology, and drug
development. We empower our clients, ranging from biotech pioneers to
institutional investors with the intelligence needed to lead in high-impact
areas like regenerative medicine, cancer therapeutics, and precision health.
Our broad expertise across the pharma-biotech value chain is backed by robust,
statistically driven data for every market we cover, ensuring decisions are
informed, forward-looking, and built for impact. Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics
insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored
to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools.
Antibody Discovery Launched by Prominent Players
Source: - The Hindu, OpenPR, Funds for NGOs, and BusinessWire
Antibody Discovery Market Major Trends
The significant concerns related to growth in the antibody discovery sector relate to the prohibitive costs of antibody production and increasing federal regulations due to safety and disease transmission considerations.
Antibody discovery platform allows specific, epitope-directed discovery for optimal functionality, specificity, affinity, internalization, and developability. Antibody discovery offers benefits like high stability, solubility, and tissue penetration, making them attractive for therapeutic applications.
Antibody discovery platform addresses the challenges, including improving binding precision & affinity, and design strategies for specific targets. Antibody discovery improves sensitivity in diagnostics like affimer proteins as synthetic antibodies, quantum plasmonic immunoassay sensing, development of therapeutic antibodies, advancements in lateral flow assays (LFAs), and improved antigen-antibody interaction.
How Big Is the Success of the North American Antibody Discovery Market?
North America dominated the global antibody discovery market share of 37% in 2024. Rising applications of monoclonal antibodies, booming biologics market, elevated rate of approval and adoption in the U.S. & Europe, growing research and development activities, as well as increasing use of these antibodies due to their high specificity, allowing for precision therapies to combat several diseases. These factors are driving expansion in the in North American market.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Growing demand for therapeutic antibodies, increasing R&D in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and increasing adoption of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics are contributing to the expansion of the antibody discovery market in the Asia Pacific region.
How Is the State of the Antibody Discovery Market in China, India, and Japan?
Antibody Discovery Market Segmentation Analysis
Methods Analysis
The hybridoma segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Hybridoma techniques produce monoclonal antibodies (mAb) by fusing a specific antibody-producing B-cell with a myeloma cell, creating a hybrid cell called a hybridoma. Hybridoma technology offers unlimited quantities of consistent, cost-effective, and homogenized antibody production. Hybridoma is perfect for research, assay development, and downstream research, diagnostic, and therapeutic uses.
The murine antibody segment is projected to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Murine antibodies are made by the immune system in response to substances that are foreign to the organism. Donor sources like mice and rats are being used for the production of specific antibodies. Murine antibodies are engineered to reduce their natural immunogenicity towards human patients.
Antibody Discovery Market Segments Covered in the Report
By Methods
What is the Remarkable Potential of the
Antibody Discovery Market?
The antibody discovery market refers to the synthesis, distribution, and use of antibody discovery, which involves many techniques aimed at identifying and isolating antibodies with desired properties. Antibody discovery is a process aimed at identifying and generating antibodies with a high degree of specificity for a particular target, often an antigen. Antibodies are our immune system’s way of protecting us from infections, allergens, and toxins. Rising demand for therapeutic antibodies, increasing research and development spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and increasing adoption of antibody production for in vitro diagnostics and personalized medicine are driving the growth of the antibody discovery market.
Benefits of recombinant antibodies include fast production and high quality. An antibody is a crucial protein component of the animal immune system that circulates in the blood, detects foreign bodies like bacteria and viruses, and neutralizes them. The key benefits of using monoclonal antibodies are that they have been used to make drugs that have been more successful at treating specific diseases, like some cancers.
• According to a report published in September 2022, the Umabs-DB shows that 162 antibody therapies were approved by at least one regulatory agency in the world, including 122 approvals in the US, followed by 114 in Europe, 82 in Japan, and 73 in China. The approved antibody therapies include 115 canonical antibodies, 14 antibody drug conjugates, seven bispecific antibodies, eight antibody fragments, three radiolabeled antibodies, one antibody conjugate immunotoxin, two immunoconjugates, and 12 Fc-Fusion proteins.
Quick Points: Antibody Discovery Market Insights
• North America dominated the global landscape in 2024, capturing a commanding 37% market share.
• Asia-Pacific is on track to become the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 11.76% from 2024 to 2034.
• Phage display emerged as the leading method in 2023, contributing over 50% of total revenue.
• Meanwhile, the hybridoma segment is poised for impressive growth, expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period.
• The chimeric antibody segment is set to be the fastest climber, projected to grow at a striking CAGR of 12.52% over the forecast timeline.
• In terms of end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry dominated in 2023, accounting for over 41% of total revenues.
• At the same time, research laboratories are expected to register the fastest growth, with a predicted CAGR of 12.60% through 2034.
Source: - PubMed
Sr. No.
Name of the Product
Name of the Brand
Product Specification
1.
New purification resin- ‘Purolite AP+50’
Ecolab Life Sciences
Purolite AP+50 supports cost-efficient, high-performance bioprocessing at scale.
2.
Free antibody validation service
Boster Bio
Free antibody validation service giving scientists the power to test antibodies under their exact experimental conditions before purchase.
3.
Development of Antibody and Antibody-Derived Proteins Program
European Commission
The development of an antibody and antibody-derived proteins program for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases with epidemic potential.
4.
B-Body Express Antibody Expression Service
Invenra Inc.
This new offering allows biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to rapidly access Invenra’s premier B-Body bispecific antibody platform, delivering high-purity, validated bispecific antibodies derived from partner-provided antibody sequences.
How Does Technological Advancement Drive the Global Antibody Discovery Market?
The major trends in the antibody discovery space are related to increasing interest in the applications of therapeutic antibodies and increased investment by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
• Growing demand for therapeutic antibodies: Therapeutic
antibodies are highly used in the treatment of many diseases and disease
conditions, including infections, malignancies, autoimmune disorders, and
cardiovascular diseases. One key benefit of using monoclonal antibody therapy
is that they have been used to make drugs that have been more successful at
treating specific diseases, like some cancers. The mechanism of action of
therapeutic antibodies includes neutralization to block the pathophysiological
function of their target molecules. Therapeutic antibodies are high molecular
weight biopharmaceuticals obtained by
culturing microorganisms and animal cells through genetic engineering. Due to
high specificity, target identification of the drug becomes clear, and higher
efficacy and fewer side effects can be expected.
• High research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies: R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies has a profound global impact. It advances global health by developing treatments for a broad range of diseases and reduces the burden, especially in developing countries, by tackling infectious diseases. Biotechnology research and development is the process of creating new products, technologies, and therapies using biological processes to solve challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental science. Research and development are one of the biggest drivers of innovation in business. These can result in the development of new products and services, enhanced processes, and new ways to interact with customers.
Which potential factors impose significant concerns related to the antibody discovery markets growth?
• High cost involved in the antibody production: Antibodies are expensive to produce. Most costs in monoclonal antibody production include raw materials, labor, equipment, and facility expenses. According to a report, the cost of antibody manufacturing generally exceeds $50 per gram of purified antibody or drug substance ($50/g of DS), which is far higher than the target of $10/g of DS required to make them affordable in some of the world’s poorest regions.
Source: - GCGH. Grand Challenges
• Stringent government regulations: Stringent government regulations divert resources away from core business activities and time-consuming and complex compliance processes. It may include limited flexibility, interest rate risk, inflation risk, and lower returns. Government reports may be biased or inaccurate, can be out of date, and non-specific to the business.
Antibody Discovery Market Report Coverage:
Report Attributes
Statistics
Market Size in 2024
USD 8.21 Billion
Market Size in 2025
USD 8.95 Billion
Market Size in 2030
USD 14.04 Billion
Market Size in 2032
USD 17 Billion
Market Size by 2034
USD 20.43 Billion
CAGR 2025-2034
9.54%
Leading Region in 2024
North America
Fastest Growing Region
Asia Pacific
Base Year
2024
Forecast Years
2025-2034
Segments Covered
Method, Antibody Type, End-user, and Region
Region Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key Players
Eurofins Scientific, Evotec, Twist Bioscience, Genscript Technology Corporation, Biocytogen, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Fairjourney Biologics S.A, Creative Biolabs, Charles River Laboratories
How Big Is the Development of the Antibody Discovery Platforms?
Source: - Precision Antibody
• In November 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval of Ziihera 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously treated unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer (BTC), as detected by an FDA-approved test, was announced by Jazz Pharmaceuticals, plc.
Source: - Jazz Pharmaceuticals
How is the Opportunistic Rise of the Asia Pacific in the Antibody Discovery Market?
• In October 2020, to develop SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) co-invented by the Scripps Research and International AIDS Vaccine Initiative as innovative interventions to address the COVID-19 pandemic, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, a non-profit research organization aiming to address the urgent and unmet global health challenges around the treatment of AIDS, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, a major manufacturer of biologics including vacines, announced an agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company.
Source: - iavi
• In June 2025, the key technology of the independently developed RenMab fully human antibody mouse platform has been granted an innovation patent by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) was announced by Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. This milestone denotes a significant leap in strengthening the global intellectual property portfolio of the RenMice fully human antibody platform family.
Source: - BusinessWire
Antibody Discovery Market Size by Methods, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)
Segments
2024
2025
2026
2034
Phage Display
4.134
4.427
4.743
8.609
Hybridoma
2.477
2.762
3.082
7.674
Others
1.596
1.759
1.938
4.146
The phage display segment held a dominant presence in the antibody discovery market in 2024. One of the key benefits of phage display is its unique characteristic to generate large libraries of diverse antibodies relatively quickly. This is due to the technique involves inserting genes encoding antibody fragments into bacteriophages, which are then used to create a library of phages displaying many antibody fragments. Antibody phage display (APD) allows in vitro selection of human mAbs of virtually any specificity and affinity.
Antibody Type Analysis
Antibody Discovery Market Size by Antibody Type, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)
Segments
2024
2025
2026
2034
Humanized Antibody
3.320
3.561
3.822
7.020
Human Antibody
2.154
2.340
2.545
5.178
Chimeric Antibody
1.770
1.979
2.214
5.669
Murine Antibody
0.963
1.068
1.183
2.562
The human antibody segment accounted for a considerable share of the antibody discovery market in 2024. Fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are derived completely from human subjects. These antibodies mimic the structure and function of naturally occurring human immune proteins, offering significant benefits in precision, safety, and therapeutic efficacy. The human body has five different types of antibodies, including immunoglobulins like IgA, IgD, IgG, IgE, and IgM are different immunoglobulin isotypes.
End-users Analysis
Antibody Discovery Market Size by End-users, 2024 to 2034 (USD Billion)
Segments
2024
2025
2026
2034
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industry
3.362
3.563
3.780
6.352
Research laboratory
2.841
3.181
3.565
9.158
Others
2.004
2.203
2.419
4.919
The pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry segment led the
antibody discovery market. Antibodies are used in biotechnology in tests to
detect and monitor infectious agents like HIV, the cause of AIDS, or the
influenza virus causing pandemic flu, and for identifying diseases released by
biological weapons like anthrax and smallpox.
The academic laboratory segment is set to experience the highest growth rate of the market between 2025 to 2034. Antibodies are the immune system’s way of protecting us from infections, allergens, and toxins. Antibodies are an increasingly indispensable component in several diagnostic assays. Antibody uses include the detection of infections, the idenficiation of allergens, and the measurement of hormones and other biological markers in blood.
• The U.S. antibody drug
conjugates market size was estimated at USD 4,020 million in
2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 12,050 million by 2034, growing at
a CAGR of 11.6% from 2024 to 2034.
• The global anti neurofilament L antibody market size was valued at USD
323 million in 2024 and is predicted to gain around USD 807.81 million by 2034
with a CAGR of 9.6%.
• The U.S. biosimilar monoclonal
antibody market size accounted for USD 3,210 million in 2024
and is expected to exceed around USD 26,500 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR
of 23.5% from 2025 to 2034.
• The global eDiscovery market size is
calculated at USD 13,141 million in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD
29,439 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034.
• The global drug discovery market size is
calculated at USD 65.88 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD
160.31 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2034.
• The global cloud-based drug discovery platform
market
size is predicted to gain around USD 8,029 million by 2034 from USD 2,429
million in 2024 with a CAGR of 12.7%.
Competitive Landscape in the Antibody Discovery Market
• Danaher Corporation: Danaher is a leading innovator in life sciences and diagnostics worldwide, committed to harnessing the tools of science and technology to improve human health.
• Eurofins Scientific: Eurofins Scientific is a national leader in laboratory services, serving food, environment, pharmaceutical, and agroscience customers.
• Evotec: Evotec is a large drug discovery and development company which often collaborates with other players in the space. It discovers and develops small-molecule drugs spanning various disease areas.
• Twist Bioscience: This is a biotechnology company that offers synthetic DNA solutions, gene synthesis, and variant libraries.
• Charles River Laboratories: Charles River Laboratories supplies essential products and services to assist many healthcare-related government agencies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and leading academic institutions around the world in accelerating their research undertakings and drug development efforts.
• Genscript Technology Corporation: Genscript Technology Corporation accelerates innovation in biotechnology and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products.
• Biocytogen: Biocytogen provides integrated solutions for next-generation antibody drug development to the global biomedical communities.
• Sartorius AG: Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment.
• Fairjourney Biologics S.A.: They specialize in customized services and technologies for optimal antibody solutions.
• Creative Biolabs: They offer world-class, cutting-edge recombinant antibodies for biomedical research.
What Is Going Around the Globe in the Antibody Discovery Market?
• In June 2025, an innovative new resin to help achieve cost savings and improve operations throughout the antibody manufacturing process was launched by Ecolab Life Sciences.
Source: - Cleanroom Technology
• In May 2025, the global IDeate-Esophageal01 Phase 3 trial of a new antibody drug conjugate in advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma was launched by Merck and Daiichi Sankyo.
Source: - Applied Clinical Trials Online
• Phage Display
• Hybridoma
• Others
By Antibody Type
• Humanized Antibody
• Human Antibody
• Chimeric Antibody
• Murine Antibody
By End Users
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industry
• Research laboratory
• Others
By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
