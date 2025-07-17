Antibody Discovery Market Size to Surpass USD 20.4 Bn by 2034 Fueled by Precision Medicine and Biotech Innovation

According to Statifacts, the global antibody discovery market size is projected to surpass USD 20.43 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 8.95 billion in 2025. The market is expanding at a solid CAGR of 9.54% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the worldwide antibody discovery market was calculated at USD 8.21 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 15.44 billion by 2031. Growing demand for therapeutic antibodies, increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and increasing adoption of antibody production in precision medicine and undertakings in companion diagnostics are driving the growth of the market.