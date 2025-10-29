Anteris DurAVR® THV Demonstrates Favorable Hemodynamics in Small Annuli Patients with no Valve Related Mortality at One Year

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (Anteris or the Company) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, announced one-year clinical outcomes for the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in symptomatic severe aortic stenosis patients with small aortic annuli (aortic annulus area 396 + 37 mm2). The DurAVR® THV System demonstrated single digit mean gradients and large effective orifice areas (EOAs), no moderate or severe paravalvular leaks and no valve related mortality at one year, with low prosthesis-patient mismatch at 30 days.

One-year Results Highlights

DurAVR ® THV delivered a favorable hemodynamic profile sustained to one-year, with an EOA of 2.1 + 0.2 cm 2 and a mean pressure gradient (MPG) of 8.6 + 2.6 mmHg.



At 30-days, prosthesis-patient mismatch* was just 1.5%, compared with 11.2% to 35.3%1 for current commercial devices, highlighting a meaningful reduction in a key predictor of valve failure and disease progression.

“With small annuli patients, even minor hemodynamic inefficiencies can limit long-term outcomes, which is why optimising physiologic flow is so critical. The latest results we are seeing with the balloon-expandable DurAVR® valve are impressive, showing restoration of laminar flow, favorable hemodynamics sustained to one year, predictable deployment and a high level of procedural success across a variety of anatomies, which is exactly what we need for this patient population,” commented Dr. Rishi Puri, MD, PhD, Coronary and Structural Interventional Cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

The pooled cohort included 65 patients with small aortic annuli implanted with the DurAVR® THV from the ongoing EMBARK Study and US Early Feasibility Study (EFS).

The encouraging clinical outcomes observed to date in over 100 patients implanted with the DurAVR® THV will be further validated in the Company’s recently initiated global pivotal trial (the “PARADIGM Trial”). The PARADIGM Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT07194265) is a prospective, randomized controlled trial (RCT) which will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the DurAVR® THV compared to commercially available transcatheter aortic valve replacements (TAVRs) in the treatment of severe aortic stenosis.

*Prosthesis‐patient mismatch (PPM) happens when a prosthetic valve, after being implanted, doesn't have a large enough opening (EOA) to accommodate the patient's blood flow needs, based on their body size. The result is higher than expected gradients. PPM affects a significant proportion of transcatheter aortic valve (TAVR) patients, particularly patients with a small aortic annulus and has been associated with impaired long-term survival following surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR)².

About Anteris

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), was designed in partnership with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

