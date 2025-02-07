Annovis to Present at Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced that its CEO, Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., will present at the Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Presentation details

Date: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 Time: 12:40 – 1:10 p.m. ET

Attendees can access the live presentation through the conference’s virtual platform.

Dr. Maccecchini will discuss the Company’s latest advancements, highlighting the progress of the pivotal Phase 3 trial in early AD and strategic initiatives toward a New Drug Application (NDA) for buntanetap as both a symptomatic and potentially disease-modifying treatment.

Oppenheimer’s Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference is a premier event that brings together leading companies and investors in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The conference features presentations from industry executives, providing insights into current trends, innovations, and investment opportunities.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company’s clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

