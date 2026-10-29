Annovis to Participate in U.S. Biotech Day 2026 and Pharma Partnering Summit 2026

Maria Maccecchini, PhD, CEO of Annovis, will join industry panel with pharma leaders and present company updates

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced that Maria Maccecchini, PhD, Founder, President and CEO of Annovis, will participate and present in two industry events in November.

U.S. Biotech Day 2026 | November 16–17, 2026 | Philadelphia, PA

Panel : “Bridging the Translational Gap: From Discovery Insights to Clinical Proof”, November 16, 9:15–9:45 a.m. ET

“Bridging the Translational Gap: From Discovery Insights to Clinical Proof”, November 16, 9:15–9:45 a.m. ET Company showcase: November 16, 10:15–10:30 a.m. ET

At U.S. Biotech Day 2026, Dr. Maccecchini will join a panel of leaders from Pfizer, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim and other pharmaceutical companies to discuss how discovery-stage insights translate into clinical proof. She will also deliver a company presentation highlighting Annovis’ clinical programs and upcoming milestones.

Pharma Partnering Summit 2026 | November 19–20, 2026 | Boston, MA

Company presentation: “Restoring Proteostasis in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases with Buntanetap, a Translational Inhibitor of Neurotoxic Proteins”, November 19, 11:25–11:55 a.m. ET



At Pharma Partnering Summit 2026, Dr. Maccecchini will present Annovis’ clinical progress and meet with biotech and pharma representatives.

During both events, Dr. Maccecchini will also hold one-on-one meetings with industry leaders. Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting may do so through each event’s partnering system or by contacting us at ir@annovisbio.com.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com