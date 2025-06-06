Annovis to Host Webinar and Live Q&A on June 24, 2025

MALVERN, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced it will host a live webcast where Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO, will provide updates and answer questions from the audience.

Webcast Details

Date: June 24, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM EDT

Registration: Click here to register



During the webcast, Dr. Maccecchini will share progress on the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in early AD, the FDA's feedback on the continued development of the PD program, and other key initiatives. The event will feature a brief presentation followed by a live Q&A session, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the Company’s CEO.

The webcast is open to shareholders, patients, investigators, and all interested parties eager to learn more about Annovis’ current work and future direction. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing ir@annovisbio.com.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts. Additionally, we invite you to explore our updated investor website, which provides comprehensive access to company news, financial reports, and other key information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to the Company’s clinical trials, including patient enrollment, the efficacy and safety of Buntanetap, and expected outcomes. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com