Anixa Biosciences Receives Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Patent Covering Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent related to the Company’s innovative breast cancer vaccine technology. The patent along with others related to this technology, has been exclusively licensed to Anixa Biosciences, by Cleveland Clinic. The patent will expand the scope of immunogenic compositions utilized in Anixa’s breast cancer vaccine.

This newly allowed patent covers methods of immunizing patients against breast cancer by administering an immunogenic composition containing the human α-lactalbumin protein, a protein typically found in breast tissue during lactation but also expressed in certain breast cancers, making it an attractive target for immunoprevention strategies.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, “This patent strengthens our intellectual property portfolio and highlights the novelty of our breast cancer vaccine. Our intellectual property portfolio includes multiple issued and pending patents in the U.S. and international jurisdictions.”

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa’s therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. The Company’s vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against “retired” proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. These vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and licensed to Anixa Biosciences. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa’s unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visitor follow Anixa onand

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa’s current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

