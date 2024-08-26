Animal Biotechnology Market Size to Hit USD 65.72 Billion by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global animal biotechnology market size was exhibited at USD 27.18 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 65.72 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.23% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

The rising demand for sophisticated genetic techniques is expected to drive the growth of the animal biotechnology market. Animal biotechnology deals with the application of biotechnology techniques in pharmaceutical research, agriculture, and veterinary medicine. Technologies, such as gene therapy, genome sequencing, transgenic technology, and cloning, are used in the genetic engineering of animals. Animal biotechnology includes using technology and science to modify cells and living organisms to produce products beneficial for animals and humans.

The increasing funding support for biotechnology from the government bodies and rising positive regulatory environment contributed to propel the market growth. Producers and farmers in the region have also significantly adopted new animal biotech solutions. Furthermore, recent advancements in genome editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas systems, TALENS, and Zinc Finger Nucleases enhance well-being, health, and productivity.

Animal Biotechnology Market Key Takeaways

North America dominated in the animal biotechnology market with the largest market share of 34.87% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing in the animal biotechnology market during the forecast period.

The vaccines segment held the largest revenue share of over 28.68% in 2023.

The preventive care of animals segment held the largest revenue share of over 28.45% in 2023

The drug development application is anticipated to witness exponential growth throughout the forecast period.

The livestock segment held the largest share of over 64.86% in 2023.

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment held the largest revenue share of over 72.85% in 2023 and is anticipated to continue leading the market over the forecast period.

North America dominated the animal biotechnology market in 2023.

The U.S. animal biotechnology market size was valued at USD 7.11billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach around USD 17.52 billion by 2033 poised to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 9.44 % during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The increase in the number of initiatives to promote animal health, the increasing presence of healthcare programs, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increasing animal awareness levels are expected to drive market growth in the region. In addition, highly increasing research and development expenditure in the region is further anticipated to drive market growth. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in the region.

For instance, In June 2023, in partnership with State University (Virginia Tech) Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), ISAAA launched Animal Biotechnology Resource. It served as a public repository of information materials on animal biotechnology sourced from international workshops organized by Virginia, USDA, ISAAA, and partners.

In May 2023, a joint project with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The aim behind this launch was to provide an important new resource for companies and researchers creating innovative animal biotechnology products by using genome editing to alter the genome of animals.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

The animal biotechnology market is driven by various factors such as high demand for animal proteins, new product launches, acceptance of pet animals, increasing disposable income, and a rise in middle-class households. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries in the region.

For instance, In April 2024, a new project was launched by Charles River Laboratories to cut down on animal testing in drug discovery.

In October 2023, Shandong Vland Biotech and Evonik launched a joint venture in animal biotechnology. The aim behind this launch was to focus on optimizing the gut health of farmed animals.

Animal Biotechnology Market at a Glance

The increasing consumption of dairy, meat, and other animal products is increasing due to the growing world population and expanding middle-class population. By a growing necessity of optimizing livestock output and the consciousness of animal welfare, biotech solutions are being adopted and are further expected to drive market growth.

In addition, the increasing presence of creating diagnostics tools, vaccinations, and treatments to treat and stop animal illness, heightened preventive care for pets, application in cancer treatment, rising need to develop genetically modified therapeutic proteins, and increasing prevalence of cancer in dogs are further anticipated to drive the growth of the animal biotechnology market during the forecast period.

Animal Biotechnology Market Trends

The ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC) in Haryana is the organization that created the animal COVID-19 vaccine, Anocovax. An animal vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 Delta (COVID-19) called Anocovax is inactivated. Both the Delta and Omicron strains of SARS-CoV-2 are neutralized by the immunity brought on by Anocovax.

In October 2023, The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, India’s US Food and Drug Administration equivalent, approved NexCAR19 as the country’s first CAR-T cell therapy.

In May 2023, by using genome editing to modify animal genomes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced a collaborative project that will serve as a valuable new resource for scientists and businesses developing cutting-edge animal biotechnology products. The FDA is working to advance the creation of safe and helpful biotechnology products, and this project is one of those efforts.

Types of biotechnology

Like the stripes of the rainbow, the different biotechnology applications are grouped generally into seven colours or research and development areas. In this section, we highlight the most relevant of each of them.

Red biotechnology. This is the health branch and responsible, according to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), for the development of more than 250 vaccines and medications such as antibiotics, regenerative therapies and the production of artificial organs.

This is the health branch and responsible, according to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), for the development of more than 250 vaccines and medications such as antibiotics, regenerative therapies and the production of artificial organs. Marine biotechnology: It is one of the most recent branches that exclusively studies marine beings in order to care for species and their ecosystem. The most important areas of action are ocean pollution and algology, a science that would make it possible to obtain cosmetic and food ingredients from algae.

It is one of the most recent branches that exclusively studies marine beings in order to care for species and their ecosystem. The most important areas of action are ocean pollution and algology, a science that would make it possible to obtain cosmetic and food ingredients from algae. Animal biotechnology: Animal biotechnology studies three big areas: animal genomics, the cloning of animals, and transgenic animals. The aim is to promote human health, improve the health of land animals, develop improved foods, and contribute to preserving the environment.

Animal biotechnology studies three big areas: animal genomics, the cloning of animals, and transgenic animals. The aim is to promote human health, improve the health of land animals, develop improved foods, and contribute to preserving the environment. Agricultural Biotechnology : Agricultural Biotechnology: A range of tools, including traditional breeding techniques, that alter living organisms, or parts of organisms, to make or modify products; improve plants or animals; or develop microorganisms for specific agricultural uses. Modern biotechnology today includes the tools of genetic engineering.

Agricultural Biotechnology: A range of tools, including traditional breeding techniques, that alter living organisms, or parts of organisms, to make or modify products; improve plants or animals; or develop microorganisms for specific agricultural uses. Modern biotechnology today includes the tools of genetic engineering. Plant biotechnology: A series of techniques are used to improve the varieties of plants, with the aim of avoiding insect pests, diseases, and weeds that can destroy crops. It is also used for phytoremediation, a combination of plant and environmental biotechnology, which uses plants to decontaminate soils, purify water, and clean indoor air.

A series of techniques are used to improve the varieties of plants, with the aim of avoiding insect pests, diseases, and weeds that can destroy crops. It is also used for phytoremediation, a combination of plant and environmental biotechnology, which uses plants to decontaminate soils, purify water, and clean indoor air. Molecular biotechnology: It modifies biological systems in order to apply them to another field, such as biochemistry, genetics, or cell biology. This makes it possible to study the interactions of the different cell systems, including DNA with RNA, protein synthesis, and metabolism.

It modifies biological systems in order to apply them to another field, such as biochemistry, genetics, or cell biology. This makes it possible to study the interactions of the different cell systems, including DNA with RNA, protein synthesis, and metabolism. Pharmaceutical biotechnology: It examines the biological processes of cells, bacteria, or other microorganisms to create pharmaceutical products such as antibiotics, genetic therapies, vaccines, and more to research and cure diseases.

It examines the biological processes of cells, bacteria, or other microorganisms to create pharmaceutical products such as antibiotics, genetic therapies, vaccines, and more to research and cure diseases. Green biotechnology. It is used by more than 13 million farmers worldwide to fight pests and nourish crops and strengthen them against microorganisms and extreme weather events, such as droughts and frosts.

It is used by more than 13 million farmers worldwide to fight pests and nourish crops and strengthen them against microorganisms and extreme weather events, such as droughts and frosts. White biotechnology. The industrial branch works to improve manufacturing processes, the development of biofuels and other technologies to make industry more efficient and sustainable.

The industrial branch works to improve manufacturing processes, the development of biofuels and other technologies to make industry more efficient and sustainable. Yellow biotechnology. This branch is focused on food production and, for example, it carries out research to reduce the levels of saturated fats in cooking oils. Its main function is to genetically improve products so that there is a higher quantity or quality of food

This branch is focused on food production and, for example, it carries out research to reduce the levels of saturated fats in cooking oils. Its main function is to genetically improve products so that there is a higher quantity or quality of food Blue biotechnology. This exploits marine resources to obtain aquaculture, cosmetics and health care products. At the environemntal level, the aim is to preserve marine species and ecosystems. In addition, it is the branch most widely used to obtain biofuels from certain microalgae.

This exploits marine resources to obtain aquaculture, cosmetics and health care products. At the environemntal level, the aim is to preserve marine species and ecosystems. In addition, it is the branch most widely used to obtain biofuels from certain microalgae. Grey biotechnology. Its purpose is the conservation and restoration of contaminated natural ecosystems through, as mentioned above, bioremediation processes.

Its purpose is the conservation and restoration of contaminated natural ecosystems through, as mentioned above, bioremediation processes. Gold biotechnology. Also known as bioinformatics it is responsible for obtaining, storing, analysing and separating biological information, especially that related to DNA and amino acid sequences.

To these typologies, four further sub-categories with corresponding colours have more recently been added:

Brown biotechnology. This comes from green biotechnology with the aim of taking advantage of arid and desert soils to include highly resistant plant species that increase the flora and biodiversity of these environments.

This comes from green biotechnology with the aim of taking advantage of arid and desert soils to include highly resistant plant species that increase the flora and biodiversity of these environments. Purple biotechnology. It deals with the legal study of the very aspects of this science. They are closely related to intellectual property, patents and the biosafety of processes involving living organisms.

It deals with the legal study of the very aspects of this science. They are closely related to intellectual property, patents and the biosafety of processes involving living organisms. Orange biotechnology. This includes the dissemination of information of interest to the other branches. t is carried out both in the fields of education and scientific dissemination with new advances in biotechnologies.

This includes the dissemination of information of interest to the other branches. t is carried out both in the fields of education and scientific dissemination with new advances in biotechnologies. Black biotechnology. This includes all research work on micro-organisms that can be manipulated to attack human health. Its main activities are related to biological warfare and bioterrorism.

Increasing demand for animal protein to fuel the market growth

The demand for animal protein is rising rapidly across both developing and developed countries, with the growing global population. People are consuming more eggs, meat, and dairy products, as incomes rise worldwide, which is driving the growth of the livestock industry. Animal biotechnology techniques and tools are helping increase the productivity and production of livestock raised for eggs, milk, and meat, to address the increasing protein needs of the burgeoning population globally. Technologies such as genome selection, genome editing, transgenic animals, and cloning are enabling faster breeding of animals with desired characteristics of feed efficiency, disease resistance, and growth rate. This is allowing farmers to produce more animal proteins with less land and fewer resources. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the animal biotechnology market during the forecast period.

However, ethical concerns may restrain the commercialization of transgenic animals.

Ethical concerns around transgenic animal applications and research are the major restraining factors in the market. Some view transgenic animal technologies as unethical and unnatural, while genetic engineering holds promise to solve issues related to food sustainability and security. Issues such as religious sensibilities, food safety, environmental impact, and animal welfare arise when cloned or transgenic animals are considered for human and agricultural consumption. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the animal biotechnology market.

Advancements in genetic engineering revolutionize market growth.

Gene therapy includes inserting new genes or modifying genes into an individual’s tissues and cells to treat a disease. In developing gene therapies for various genetic diseases, researchers have made significant strides. For instance, gene therapy techniques are significantly being used to improve treatments for cancer, immune deficiencies, hemophilia, and congenital blindness. In addition, the increasing success rates of gene therapy clinical trials are driving the market growth. Furthermore, increasing growth in private sector investments is improving the research on advanced gene therapy applications. Government grants and many biotech startups are supporting academic research. Additionally, the increasing availability of genome data aids in recognizing suitable gene targets for therapy. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the animal biotechnology market in the coming years.

Animal Biotechnology Market Segments

By product type, the vaccines segment led the market.

The vaccines segment held the largest revenue share of over 28.68% in 2023. Through developments in molecular biology and genetic engineering, improved and new vaccinations have been made possible. The recombinant, DNA, and subunit vaccines are examples of this, they are more effective and safer as compared to conventional vaccinations. These factors are expected to drive the segment in the market.

By animal type, the livestock segment led the market.

The livestock segment held the largest share of over 64.86% in 2023. Through genetic engineering, marker-assisted selection, and cloning, biotechnology has transformed livestock breeding. These techniques improve characteristics such as disease resistance, growth rate, and feed efficiency. These factors are expected to drive the livestock segment

By Application, the preventive care of animals led the market.

The preventive care of animals segment held the largest revenue share of over 28.45% in 2023 due to the growing adoption of companion animals. The advent of pet parents as part of the pet humanization trend is a key revenue-generating trend in the market. Besides, an international survey by HABRI and Zoetis indicates a direct relationship between the human-animal bond and consistent veterinary care. The study including participants from the U.S., France, the U.K., Spain, Germany, Japan, Brazil, and China showed a clear global phenomenon of the improved bond between humans and pets, with 95% of respondents stating that they consider their pets to be a part of the family. Thus, such a human-animal bond advances better preventive care.

The drug development application is anticipated to witness exponential growth throughout the forecast period. Leveraging the monoclonal antibodies in animal health generated great potential to address unmet needs. For instance, in September 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim and Invetx announced that they have entered a collaboration agreement to develop innovative, species-specific monoclonal antibody biotherapeutics targeting a broad range of infections in the veterinary species, primarily focused on dogs and cats. This partnership will address Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to delivering unmet needs in the rapidly growing animal health biotechnology market.

By End-use, the veterinary hospitals and clinics led the market.

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment held the largest revenue share of over 72.85% in 2023 and is anticipated to continue leading the market over the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of treatment and diagnostic options in veterinary hospitals and clinics is a high-impact rendering growth driver for this segment. An increase in the incidence of zoonotic diseases caused by globalization and climate change is expected to drive the demand for diagnostic procedures, which is expected to drive the point-of-care testing/in-house testing segment in the coming years.

The others segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Veterinary research institutes and universities are expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing R&D funding to develop advanced diagnostic tools and therapeutically advanced vaccines and medicines. Research institutes are primarily responsible for the development of these diagnostics.

Animal Biotechnology Market Top Key Companies:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Virbac

Elanco

Idexx Laboratories

NXGN Management, LLC

Heska Corporation

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Biogénesis Bagó

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

HESTER BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

Kareo, Inc.

Animal Biotechnology Market Recent Developments

In December 2023, Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a reputable biotechnology company in India committed to producing vaccinations that save lives, has started building its state-of-the-art Greenfield veterinary vaccine facility. The new facility will feature a Fill-Finish capability to make both the FMD and the FMD+HS vaccines and a BSL3 facility for manufacturing pharmacological compounds.

In April 2022, Pharmaceutical company Cadila Pharmaceuticals produced the first-ever innovative three-dose rabies vaccine. As per the company’s press release, the ‘ThRabis’ vaccine is a three-dose regimen administered over just one week. It is a G protein vaccine that is recombinant nanoparticle-based and manufactured utilizing Virus-like Particle technology.

In March 2022, Hester Biosciences Limited, India’s second-largest poultry vaccine manufacturer, plans to enter the pet care market by April 2022. The Ahmedabad-based business, specializing in animal health and vaccinations, is seeking to expand its pet care line to include dermatology, nutrition, grooming, anti-infective, and specialist items.

In May 2024, a leader in food waste management, Dr. Haythem Riahi, CEO and Co-Founder of Circa Biotech Ltd., made progress in its program for upcycling food waste into high-protein animal feed using insects. The aim behind this launch was to help cut down on emissions, reduce water usage, and protect resources.

In April 2022, an international biotechnology research company, Phileo by Lesaffre launched a dedicated evidence-based program, Program Aquasaf Tilapia. The aim behind this launch was to improve tilapia gut health and support disease prevention strategies.

In May 2024, the first time a genetically modified mosquito, the pilot release of Oxitec’s Friendly™ Anopheles stephensi mosquitoes was launched by the Government of Djibouti. This ground-breaking initiative marked an important step in mitigating the growing number of malaria cases in the region.

Animal Biotechnology Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Animal Biotechnology market.

By Product

Diagnostics Tests

Vaccines

Drugs

Reproductive and Genetic

Feed Additives

By Animal Type

Companion

Dogs Cats Horses Others

Livestock

Poultry Swine Cattle Sheep & Goats Fish



By Application

Diagnosis of Animal Diseases

Treatment of Animal Diseases

Preventive Care of Animals

Drug Development

Others

By End-use

Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing/In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

