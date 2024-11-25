SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Anika To Participate in December 2024 Investor Conferences

November 25, 2024 | 
2 min read

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that senior management will participate in the following upcoming conferences.

36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on December 3rd. Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and CEO of Anika and Steve Griffin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 10:30am ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on December 5th. Steve Griffin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at 10:45am ET. Mr. Griffin will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

The Benchmark Company 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference in New York, NY on December 11th. Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and CEO of Anika and Steve Griffin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

For more information about these events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Anika’s senior management, please contact Anika’s Investor Relations at investorrelations@anika.com.

About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, CINGAL, HYALOFAST, INTEGRITY, MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, TACTOSET, and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
investorrelations@anika.com

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Creations
Massachusetts Increases Life Sciences Investment by $500M Over 10 Years
November 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Arrows on a concrete wall. Red arrow, right direction. Stairs. Leadership concept. Team. Business Finance Background
Business
5 Reasons Biogen’s Shares Have Dropped 36% in 2024
November 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong