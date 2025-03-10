Anika Completes Divestiture of Parcus Medical

Execution of Previously Announced Plan Sharpens Focus on Hyaluronic Acid-Driven OA Pain Management and High Growth Regenerative Solutions Portfolio

BEDFORD, Mass., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global leader in the Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions space focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced the completion of the previously announced planned divestiture of its Parcus Medical business.

Management Commentary

“The sale of Parcus marks a critical step forward as we achieve the goals of our previously announced strategic review. We are better positioned than ever to fully focus on our core hyaluronic acid technology and advance our differentiated and growing Regenerative Solutions portfolio.” said Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Anika Therapeutics.

Parcus Medical Sale Completed

The sale of Parcus Medical to Medacta Group SA closed today, March 7, 2025 for an undisclosed amount. The sale was completed with total cash consideration received at closing, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. Anika and Medacta have agreed to work together to ensure a smooth post-close transition of the business for employees, distributor agents, surgeon customers and the patients they serve.

Advisors

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel and Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor to Anika with respect to the sale of Parcus Medical.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global leader in the Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions space focused on early intervention orthopedics. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

