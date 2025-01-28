SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Biotech Conference

January 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Biotech Conference in New York City as follows:

Date:Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Time:2:00pm EST
Webcast:Click here

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives” by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Established Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of Jersey City skyline at sunset
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac