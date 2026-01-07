SUBSCRIBE
ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET.

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days.

About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners
E: ani@argotpartners.com

Media Relations:
Deborah Elson, Argot Partners
E: ani@argotpartners.com


