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ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the Company’s executive leadership team, will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Event2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
DateThursday, September 10, 2026
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Time1:30 p.m. ET
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
WebcastClick here
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
EventMorgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
DateMonday, September 14, 2026
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Time7:00 a.m. ET
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
WebcastClick here
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
EventH.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
DateTuesday, September 15, 2026
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
Time12.00 p.m. ET
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
WebcastClick here
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  

The live and archived webcasts will also be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Irina Koffler, Vice President, Investor Relations
T: 917-734-7387
E: Irina.koffler@anipharmaceuticals.com

Media Relations:
Argot Partners
T: 212-600-1494
E: ani@argotpartners.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


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