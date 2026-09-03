ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at September 2026 Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the Company’s executive leadership team, will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Date Thursday, September 10, 2026 Time 1:30 p.m. ET Webcast Click here Event Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date Monday, September 14, 2026 Time 7:00 a.m. ET Webcast Click here Event H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference Date Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Time 12.00 p.m. ET Webcast Click here

The live and archived webcasts will also be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:

Irina Koffler, Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 917-734-7387

E: Irina.koffler@anipharmaceuticals.com

Media Relations:

Argot Partners

T: 212-600-1494

E: ani@argotpartners.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.