ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at September 2026 Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the Company’s executive leadership team, will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:
|Event
|2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
|Date
|Thursday, September 10, 2026
|Time
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Webcast
|Click here
|Event
|Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
|Date
|Monday, September 14, 2026
|Time
|7:00 a.m. ET
|Webcast
|Click here
|Event
|H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
|Date
|Tuesday, September 15, 2026
|Time
|12.00 p.m. ET
|Webcast
|Click here
The live and archived webcasts will also be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.
About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com.
Investor Relations:
Irina Koffler, Vice President, Investor Relations
T: 917-734-7387
E: Irina.koffler@anipharmaceuticals.com
Media Relations:
Argot Partners
T: 212-600-1494
E: ani@argotpartners.com
SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.