AngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results on October 8, 2026

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 before the market open on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET the same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international). This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available, until Thursday, October 15, 2026, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13762341.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Investors:

Stephen Trowbridge

Executive Vice President & CFO

518-795-1408

strowbridge@angiodynamics.com



Media:

Saleem Cheeks

Vice President, Communications

518-795-1174

scheeks@angiodynamics.com