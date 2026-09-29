SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AngioDynamics to Report Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results on October 8, 2026

September 28, 2026 | 
1 min read

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 before the market open on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET the same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international). This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available, until Thursday, October 15, 2026, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13762341.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.


Contacts

Investors:
Stephen Trowbridge
Executive Vice President & CFO
518-795-1408
strowbridge@angiodynamics.com

Media:
Saleem Cheeks
Vice President, Communications
518-795-1174
scheeks@angiodynamics.com

New York Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Find Business Growth Opportunity, Business Standing Analyzing Arrow Gate
Job Trends
Biopharma hiring hotspots: States, disciplines where demand is highest
September 17, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Successful businessman throwing green line graph arrow to hit target on rising banknotes bar graph for financial growth profit and cash flow investment achievement concept
Earnings
BridgeBio continues ATTR ascent as Alnylam’s Amvuttra falls short of expectations
August 12, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Axe holding in hand man lumberjack. Woodman, carpenter, joiner, icon. Template hard work. Vector illustration flat design.
Pipeline
BioMarin axes asset from $270M Inozyme takeover, ending run in rare metabolic indication
August 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac