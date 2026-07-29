AngioDynamics to Participate in Upcoming August 2026 Investor Conferences

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

11th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

Monday, August 10, 2026

Canaccord Genuity's 46th Annual Growth Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, August 11, 2026 from 3:30-3:55 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Investors:

Stephen Trowbridge

Executive Vice President & CFO

518-795-1408

strowbridge@angiodynamics.com

Media:

Saleem Cheeks

Vice President, Communications

518-795-1174

scheeks@angiodynamics.com