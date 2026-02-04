AngioDynamics to Convene Cardiovascular Leaders at Scientific Forum as Pipeline Continues to Advance

Physician-led Collaboration Reinforces Ongoing Regulatory Activity and Clinical Advancement Across the Cardiovascular Portfolio

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced it will convene leading cardiovascular physicians and researchers at its third Cardiovascular Scientific Forum, as the Company advances multiple cardiovascular programs following recent FDA regulatory milestones into active clinical engagement.

The Cardiovascular Scientific Forum is structured as a working scientific convening focused on physician-led collaboration, clinical evidence development, and the real-world application of emerging cardiovascular technologies. The program includes sessions on collaborative cardiovascular care, reimbursement and coding considerations, investigator-led research presentations, and hands-on thrombectomy and atherectomy workshops, along with focused discussions on venous thromboembolism, blood management, and peripheral arterial disease. Investigator meetings and focused working groups are intended to inform ongoing clinical studies and future research priorities across AngioDynamics’ cardiovascular portfolio.

Taking place February 6–8, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the forum will bring together interventional cardiologists, surgeons, and clinical researchers to review emerging data, discuss study design and evidence priorities, and align on research pathways supporting the Company’s cardiovascular pipeline.

The scientific discussions and physician engagement at the Cardiovascular Scientific Forum are taking place against a backdrop of active regulatory and clinical progress across the Company’s cardiovascular portfolio. Recent FDA milestones and ongoing clinical study activity provide the foundation for the forum’s focus on evidence generation, procedural advancement, and investigator collaboration.

“Innovation accelerates when the clinical community comes together around shared scientific priorities,” said Laura Piccinini, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cardiovascular & International at AngioDynamics. “This forum reflects our commitment to rigorous, evidence-based collaboration as our cardiovascular programs continue to advance.”

As part of its broader physician-led clinical engagement, the Company received FDA approval in November 2025 of its IDE application for the APEX-Return pivotal study, which will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the AlphaReturn Blood Management System when used with the AlphaVac F1885 Multipurpose Mechanical Aspiration (MMA) System in patients with acute intermediate-risk PE.

During mechanical thrombectomy procedures, clinically meaningful blood loss can occur, sometimes necessitating transfusion. The AlphaReturn System is designed to collect, filter, and reinfuse aspirated blood during the procedure, with the goal of reducing blood transfusions while supporting patient safety.

The APEX-Return study is expected to enroll up to 40 patients across multiple clinical sites. It will evaluate key safety and effectiveness endpoints, including device-related adverse events and procedural outcomes.

In parallel with ongoing clinical study activity to be discussed at the Cardiovascular Scientific Forum, the Company also received FDA 510(k) clearance in November 2025 for a modified AlphaVac F1885 System, expanding indications for use of its cannula and sheath components across venous thromboembolism (VTE) procedures, including the treatment of PE. The expanded clearance enhances procedural flexibility for physicians treating complex venous disease.

The IDE approval and expanded FDA clearance demonstrate the continued evolution of the AlphaVac platform, supporting both clinical evidence generation and broader application across venous thromboembolism procedures.

Supporting physician interest in minimally invasive treatment options for complex cardiac conditions, the Company also received FDA IDE approval for the PAVE (Percutaneous AngioVac Vegetation Extraction) pilot study in November 2025, evaluating the AngioVac System for the percutaneous removal of right-heart vegetations in patients with right-sided infective endocarditis.

Patients with right-sided infective endocarditis often represent an underserved population with limited treatment options and high surgical risk. 1,2 The PAVE study is designed to generate clinical evidence supporting a minimally invasive approach for this challenging condition and is expected to enroll up to 30 patients across multiple clinical sites.

The AngioVac System previously received FDA Breakthrough Device designation for this indication, providing an accelerated regulatory pathway and enhanced collaboration with the agency.

“These studies reflect our commitment to generating high-quality clinical evidence in areas of significant unmet need,” said Juan Carlos Serna, Senior Vice President of Scientific & Clinical Affairs at AngioDynamics. “We are focused on equipping physicians with data-driven, minimally invasive options that can meaningfully impact patient outcomes.”

About the AlphaVac F1885 System

The AlphaVac F1885 System is a first-line device that was cleared by the FDA for the treatment of PE in April 2024 and is currently CE marked for the non-surgical removal of thromboemboli from the pulmonary arteries and for the treatment of PE. The System includes an ergonomic handle, an 18F cannula with an 85-degree angle, an obturator, and a Collection Bag assembly.

The use of the AlphaReturn Blood Management System with the AlphaVac MMA System to collect and filter the aspirated blood from the thrombectomy procedure, prior to returning the blood back to the patient is an investigational device limited by United States law for investigational use only. For product and risk information, visit angiodynamics.com/product/alphavac/

About the AngioVac System

The AngioVac System is an FDA-cleared, vacuum-assisted venous drainage and filtration system designed for the removal of unwanted intravascular material during extracorporeal bypass procedures. The System includes a venous cannula and an extracorporeal filtration circuit that allows for aspiration of thrombi or emboli while reinfusing filtered blood back to the patient. The AngioVac Circuit is indicated for use in procedures requiring extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours.

The AngioVac System when used for treatment of right-sided infective endocarditis is an investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use. For product and risk information, visit: angiodynamics.com/product/angiovac/.

About the Cardiovascular Scientific Forum

The Cardiovascular Scientific Forum is AngioDynamics’ premier physician-focused scientific meeting, convening interventional cardiologists, vascular specialists, surgeons, and clinical researchers to advance evidence-based cardiovascular care. The forum is designed around rigorous scientific exchange, with programming that emphasizes clinical data, ongoing research, case-based discussion, and multidisciplinary collaboration across venous thromboembolism, pulmonary embolism, structural heart infection, thrombectomy, and blood management. For more information, visit: angiodynamics.com/improving-care/cardiovascular-scientific-forum/#premier-event-highlights

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

