AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results; Sustained Double-Digit Med Tech Growth Drives Continued Profitability

Med Tech segment delivered its sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth

Strong adjusted EBITDA

Third consecutive quarter the Company raised full year FY 2026 guidance for net sales and Adjusted EBITDA

LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options, and improving quality of life for patients, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended February 28, 2026.

Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Highlights

Quarter Ended

February 28, 2026 Pro Forma* YoY Growth Net Sales $78.4 million 8.9% Med Tech Net Sales $37.3 million 19.0% Med Device Net Sales $41.1 million 1.1%

GAAP gross margin of 52.9%

GAAP loss per share of $0.19

Adjusted loss per share of $0.07

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million

Ended fiscal 2026 third quarter with $37.8 million in cash, in line with expectations

*Pro forma results exclude the Dialysis and BioSentry businesses divested in June 2023 and the PICC, Midline and tip location product portfolios divested in February 2024, as well as the discontinued Radiofrequency and Syntrax support catheter products in February 2024.

"We delivered a strong quarter, driven by continued execution across the organization, allowing us to deliver yet another quarter of profitable growth," commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. "Our mechanical thrombectomy portfolio exhibited standout performance as commercial adoption continues to build with both AlphaVac and AngioVac, confirming our belief that we have the strongest mechanical thrombectomy portfolio available. Auryon remains a consistent growth driver, and NanoKnife is accelerating adoption as we see our commercial strategy supported by the recently effective CPT 1 code for prostate. Beyond the demonstrated topline growth in our higher margin Med Tech businesses, the disciplined execution of our operating initiatives translated into another quarter of strong positive adjusted EBITDA."

Mr. Clemmer continued, "Our year-to-date performance gives us confidence in our ability to continue to deliver on our strategy and vision. The progress we have made over the past several years is showing up in our results, and we remain focused on driving sustained, profitable growth as we head into the fourth quarter and fiscal 2027."

Fiscal Year 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial comparisons below are presented on a pro forma basis excluding the Dialysis and BioSentry businesses divested in June 2023, the PICC, Midline, and tip location product portfolios divested in February 2024, and the RadioFrequency and Syntrax support catheter products discontinued in February 2024.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 were $78.4 million, an increase of 8.9% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Med Tech net sales were $37.3 million, a 19.0% increase from $31.3 million in the prior-year period. Med Tech includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, our thrombus management platform which is led by AlphaVac and AngioVac, and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform.

Growth during the quarter was driven by solid performance across the Med Tech segment. Auryon sales were $16.3 million, an increase of 17.9% compared to the prior-year quarter, our Mechanical Thrombectomy business, which includes AngioVac and AlphaVac, delivered sales of $11.5 million, an increase of 17.9% compared to the prior-year quarter, and NanoKnife sales were $7.6 million, an increase of 21.0% compared to the prior-year quarter, including 20.0% growth in probes and 24.9% growth in capital sales.

Med Device net sales were $41.1 million, a 1.1% increase compared to $40.7 million in the prior-year period.

Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was 52.9%, which was 110 basis points lower compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025, primarily driven by the impact and timing of tariffs, increased inflation and certain costs associated with the Company’s manufacturing transition, all of which were in-line with the Company’s expectations.

The Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million, or a loss per share of $0.19, in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $3.0 million, or a loss per share of $0.07. This compares to an adjusted net loss during the fiscal third quarter of 2025 of $3.1 million, or a loss per share of $0.08.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, was $1.8 million, compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Tariff related expenses were $1.3 million during the quarter, compared to zero for the prior year quarter, in-line with the Company’s expectations.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company used $3.0 million of cash, slightly less than the Company’s expectations.

At February 28, 2026, the Company had $37.8 million in cash and maintains a debt-free balance sheet.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Guidance

For fiscal year 2026 the Company now expects:

Guidance Metric Guidance Action Current Guidance (as of April 2, 2026) Previous Guidance (as of January 6, 2026) Net Sales Increased $313.5 - $315.5 M $312 - $314 M Med Tech Net Sales Growth Increased 15% - 17% 14% - 16% Med Device Net Sales Growth Increased Approx. 1% 0% - 1% Gross Margin Unchanged 53.5% - 55.5% 53.5% - 55.5% Adjusted EBITDA Increased $10.0 - $12.0 M $8.0 - $10.0 M Adjusted EPS Increased ($0.30) – ($0.23) ($0.33) – ($0.23)

Cash Flow Guidance

The Company remains on course to illustrate that its business model will be cash flow positive and expects to generate substantial cash in the fourth fiscal quarter, in line with historical trends. During the third fiscal quarter, the Company was advised by its sterilization vendors of their plan to implement two upcoming temporary shutdowns to perform maintenance activities during the fourth quarter. To proactively address this and avoid any potential commercial disruptions, the Company plans to increase inventory levels for certain products during the fourth quarter. The net result will be the acceleration of the use of approximately $3.0 to $5.0 million of cash to build inventory in the back half of fiscal year 2026, which normally would have been used in future periods. This may result in cash flow for fiscal year 2026 being slightly negative. The Company noted that there is no modification to the positive cash generation pathway that it has been on or the cash generation profile of the business.

Tariff Related Guidance Assumptions

For the full fiscal year 2026, the Company continues to expect a $4.0 - $6.0 million impact from tariffs, which are included in the above provided guidance.

All assumptions made related to expected tariff impacts are based on the Company’s point of view on the current tariff situation, as of April 2, 2026. As the situation is fluid, these assumptions may change in the future.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international). This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available, until Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13758776.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and believes that non-GAAP measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in AngioDynamics' business over time. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In this news release, AngioDynamics has reported pro forma results, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. Management uses these measures in its internal analysis and review of operational performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information in comparing AngioDynamics' performance over different periods. By using these non-GAAP measures, management believes that investors get a better picture of the performance of AngioDynamics' underlying business. Management encourages investors to review AngioDynamics' financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand AngioDynamics' performance taking into account all relevant factors, including those that may only occur from time to time but have a material impact on AngioDynamics' financial results. Please see the tables that follow for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ materially from AngioDynamics' expectations, expressed or implied. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions (including inflation, tariffs, labor shortages and supply chain challenges including the cost and availability of raw materials), the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to obtain regulatory clearances or approval of its products, or to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2025. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 78,423 (2 ) $ 78,421 $ 72,004 9 $ 72,013 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 36,944 — 36,944 33,147 6 33,153 Gross margin 41,479 (2 ) 41,477 38,857 3 38,860 % of net sales 52.9 % 52.9 % 54.0 % 54.0 % Operating expenses Research and development 7,084 — 7,084 6,913 — 6,913 Sales and marketing 27,437 — 27,437 25,504 — 25,504 General and administrative 10,719 — 10,719 10,490 — 10,490 Amortization of intangibles 2,668 — 2,668 2,598 — 2,598 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 40 — 40 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 6,522 — 6,522 3,286 (3 ) 3,283 Total operating expenses 54,430 — 54,430 48,831 (3 ) 48,828 Operating loss (12,951 ) (2 ) (12,953 ) (9,974 ) 6 (9,968 ) Interest income (expense), net (88 ) — (88 ) 135 — 135 Other income (expense), net 4,967 (5,000 ) (33 ) 5,430 (5,500 ) (70 ) Total other income (expense), net 4,879 (5,000 ) (121 ) 5,565 (5,500 ) 65 Loss before income tax (benefit) expense (8,072 ) (5,002 ) (13,074 ) (4,409 ) (5,494 ) (9,903 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 12 — 12 (2 ) — (2 ) Net loss $ (8,084 ) $ (5,002 ) $ (13,086 ) $ (4,407 ) $ (5,494 ) $ (9,901 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 41,596 41,596 40,853 40,853 Diluted 41,596 41,596 40,853 40,853

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the three months ended February 28, 2026 and February 28, 2025. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 233,567 (2 ) $ 233,565 $ 212,340 188 $ 212,528 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 105,448 — 105,448 96,853 155 97,008 Gross margin 128,119 (2 ) 128,117 115,487 33 115,520 % of net sales 54.9 % 54.9 % 54.4 % 54.4 % Operating expenses Research and development 21,269 — 21,269 19,632 — 19,632 Sales and marketing 82,278 — 82,278 76,698 — 76,698 General and administrative 33,425 — 33,425 31,856 — 31,856 Amortization of intangibles 7,964 — 7,964 7,730 — 7,730 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 272 — 272 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 12,915 — 12,915 13,465 161 13,626 Total operating expenses 157,851 — 157,851 149,653 161 149,814 Operating loss (29,732 ) (2 ) (29,734 ) (34,166 ) (128 ) (34,294 ) Interest income (expense), net (194 ) — (194 ) 975 — 975 Other income (expense), net 4,661 (5,000 ) (339 ) 5,269 (5,500 ) (231 ) Total other income (expense), net 4,467 (5,000 ) (533 ) 6,244 (5,500 ) 744 Loss before income tax expense (25,265 ) (5,002 ) (30,267 ) (27,922 ) (5,628 ) (33,550 ) Income tax expense 72 — 72 21 — 21 Net loss $ (25,337 ) $ (5,002 ) $ (30,339 ) $ (27,943 ) $ (5,628 ) $ (33,571 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.61 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.82 ) Diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.82 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 41,467 41,467 40,809 40,809 Diluted 41,467 41,467 40,809 40,809

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the nine months ended February 28, 2026 and February 28, 2025. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss: Three Months Ended Actual(1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (8,084 ) $ (5,002 ) $ (13,086 ) $ (4,407 ) $ (5,494 ) $ (9,901 ) Amortization of intangibles 2,668 — 2,668 2,598 — 2,598 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 40 — 40 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (3) 6,522 — 6,522 3,286 (3 ) 3,283 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (4) (245 ) 1,150 905 (350 ) 1,264 914 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 861 $ (3,852 ) $ (2,991 ) $ 1,167 $ (4,233 ) $ (3,066 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted and Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share: Three Months Ended Actual(1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.24 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.06 — 0.06 0.06 — 0.06 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 0.01 — 0.01 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (3) 0.16 — 0.16 0.08 (0.01 ) 0.07 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (4) (0.01 ) 0.03 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.03 0.02 Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.08 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (5) 43,752 41,596 41,596 42,091 40,853 40,853

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses. (3) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (4) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended February 28, 2026 and 2025. (5) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) (in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Loss and non-GAAP Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (8,084 ) $ (5,002 ) $ (13,086 ) $ (4,407 ) $ (5,494 ) $ (9,901 ) Income tax expense 12 — 12 (2 ) — (2 ) Interest expense (income), net 88 — 88 (135 ) — (135 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,591 — 5,591 6,319 — 6,319 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 40 — 40 Stock based compensation 2,684 — 2,684 2,398 — 2,398 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (3) 6,522 — 6,522 2,623 (3 ) 2,620 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,813 $ (5,002 ) $ 1,811 $ 6,836 $ (5,497 ) $ 1,339

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses. (3) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss: Nine Months Ended As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net loss $ (25,337 ) $ (5,002 ) $ (30,339 ) $ (27,943 ) $ (5,628 ) $ (33,571 ) Amortization of intangibles 7,964 — 7,964 7,730 — 7,730 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 272 — 272 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (3) 12,915 — 12,915 13,465 161 13,626 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (4) 1,081 1,150 2,231 1,506 1,257 2,763 Adjusted net loss $ (3,377 ) $ (3,852 ) $ (7,229 ) $ (4,970 ) $ (4,210 ) $ (9,180 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Loss Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted and Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Nine Months Ended As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2026 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 Feb 28, 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.61 ) $ (0.12 ) (0.73 ) (0.68 ) $ (0.14 ) (0.82 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.19 — 0.19 0.19 $ — 0.19 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — — 0.01 $ — 0.01 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (3) 0.31 — 0.31 0.32 $ 0.01 0.33 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (4) 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.04 $ 0.03 0.07 Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.22 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (5) 41,467 41,467 41,467 40,809 40,809 40,809

Investors:

Stephen Trowbridge

Executive Vice President & CFO

518-795-1408

strowbridge@angiodynamics.com

Media:

Saleem Cheeks

Vice President, Communications

518-795-1174

scheeks@angiodynamics.com