Anavex Stockholders Elect All of the Company’s Director Nominees at 2026 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for central nervous system diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that, based on the preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitor following the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”), Anavex stockholders have voted to elect all six of its director nominees – Dr. Jiong Ma, Dr. Peter Donhauser, Dr. Axel Paeger, Mr. Gautam Patel, Dr. Adrian Senderowicz and Dr. Claus van der Velden.

Dr. Jiong Ma, Independent Chair of the Board, stated, “On behalf of the new Anavex Board of Directors, I would like to thank our stockholders for their trust and support during a pivotal time for our business. Today’s outcome reflects confidence in the Board and management team’s ability to execute on our refocused strategy. Looking ahead, we remain committed to strengthening our governance as we advance our focused clinical and regulatory strategy and work to deliver long-term value for all Anavex stockholders.”

Upon constituting the newly elected Board, Anavex intends to promptly refresh its committee memberships. Anavex will disclose the new committee assignments after the final voting results are filed.

The results of the Annual Meeting announced today are preliminary and are considered subject to change until the final results are tabulated and certified by the independent inspector of election. Anavex will report the final voting results in a current report on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advisors

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader US LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP are serving as legal counsel to Anavex. Collected Strategies is serving as strategic communications advisor to the Company, and SCR Partners, LLC, is serving as investor relations advisor.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases with high unmet medical need. Further information is available at www.anavex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Annual Meeting, the final voting results for the Annual Meeting, the Company's go-forward strategy, clinical development programs, business prospects, and potential actions of the Company’s Board of Directors, are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions, or the negative thereof. Many factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any of such forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 25, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 9, 2026, the Company's Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 28, 2026, the Company's Form 10-Q/A for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 28, 2026, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 28, 2026, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 28, 2026, and subsequent filings and furnishings with the SEC, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

SCR Partners, LLC

Alex Arzeno

Tel: 203-550-3972

Email: alex@scr-ir.com

Tripp Sullivan

Tel: 615-942-7077

Email: tsullivan@scr-ir.com

For Media:

Collected Strategies

Nick Lamplough / Dylan O’Keefe

AVXL-CS@collectedstrategies.com

