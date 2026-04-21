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Amwell® to report first quarter 2026 operating results

April 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leading provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based software platform for technology-enabled healthcare, will report first quarter 2026 operating results after stock market trading hours on Tuesday, May 5.

Following the distribution of the earnings alert via wire services, the Amwell management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. ET to review the company's operating results and provide a general business update.

The full earnings report and the live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the company's website. A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.amwell.com for approximately 90 days.

About Amwell  
Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For almost two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit business.amwell.com or LinkedIn.

Investors:

Asher Dewhurst

amwell@icrhealthcare.com

Media:

press@amwell.com


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