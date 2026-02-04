SUBSCRIBE
Amsino to Deliver Reliable Access to Pre-Filled Saline Flush Syringes for Partners Cooperative Members

February 4, 2026 | 
2 min read

POMONA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsino International, Inc. is pleased to announce a new three-year partnership with Partners Cooperative, effective January 1, 2026. This agreement immediately provides Partners Cooperative members with access to Amsino's leading pre-filled saline flush syringe products, enabling supply continuity, quality, long-term value, and ultimately improved patient care.

The partnership ensures consistent product availability and enhances supply reliability for Partners members amidst ongoing supply-chain challenges across the healthcare industry.

Products included in the agreement include:

  • 3705-3US1 – Praxiject 10mL Pre-Filled Saline Flush Syringe



  • 3705CUS – Praxiject 10mL Pre-Filled Saline Flush Syringe, Sterile Field Ready

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to ensuring clinicians have dependable access to essential products to deliver improved patient care," said Jonathan Brockmann, VP of Contracts and Strategic Sourcing at Partners Cooperative. "Amsino's focus on supply resiliency and North American manufacturing aligns well with our mission to deliver value, reliability, and continuity to our members."

As part of the agreement, Partners members will participate in Amsino's Supply Resiliency Program, designed to provide guaranteed, uninterrupted supply of pre-filled saline flush syringes. By dedicating a defined share of North American manufacturing capacity exclusively to participating Partners members, the program ensures product availability regardless of market disruptions, demand spikes, or supply-chain volatility.

"We are proud to partner with Partners Cooperative to deliver a resilient, long-term solution for pre-filled saline flush syringes," said Jeff Reid, President of North America at Amsino. "Combining our expanding North American manufacturing footprint and capacity with a dedicated supply model for our GPO partners, we are reinforcing our commitment to reliability, transparency, and support of the critical needs of the healthcare industry."

About Amsino International, Inc.

Amsino International, Inc. is a global medical device manufacturer and supplier focused on delivering high-quality, reliable products to healthcare providers. With a strong emphasis on innovation, supply resiliency, and customer partnership, Amsino supports hospitals and healthcare systems across North America and beyond.

About Partners Cooperative

Partners Cooperative is a member-owned group purchasing organization committed to helping healthcare providers achieve operational excellence through strategic sourcing, collaboration, and value-driven contracting.

