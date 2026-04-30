Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on May 7, 2026

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced today that the Company will release results for its first quarter of 2026, ended March 31, 2026, after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll-free 877-407-0989, for international calls, dial 201-389-0921, ten minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company's website www.amphastar.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available on our Company website within 24 hours after the end of the live conference call.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amphastar is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API products. Most of the Company's finished products are contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations, drug wholesalers, and drug retailers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, BAQSIMI®, Primatene MIST®, REXTOVY®, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, our future growth and our ability to continue to scale, sales and marketing of our products, market size and expansion, product portfolio, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, the impact of our products, including their potential for continued revenue growth, the strategic trajectory of and market for our product pipeline, our long-term strategic vision, our ability to leverage our existing expertise and technology, the impacts of any licensing agreements and ability to commercialize additional therapies, our in-house manufacturing expertise, our ability to deliver high quality, affordable therapies to patients, our commercial momentum and position in the market. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026 and our other filings or reports that we may file with the SEC. In particular, there can be no guarantee that our sales strategies will be successful, or that we will continue to experience significant sales of BAQSIMI®. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Contact Information:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bill Peters

Chief Financial Officer

(909) 476-3416

SOURCE: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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