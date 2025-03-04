Amneal’s BLA Submissions for Two Denosumab Biosimilars Accepted for Review by U.S. FDA

Denosumab biosimilar candidates reference Prolia® and XGEVA®

Amneal looks to expand portfolio to six biosimilars across eight product presentations by 2027

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company, and mAbxience (“mAbxience”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) for two proposed denosumab biosimilars referencing Prolia® and XGEVA®. mAbxience is a Fresenius Kabi majority-owned group with partial ownership from Insud Pharma. Fresenius Kabi is an operating company of Fresenius.





The FDA has assigned a target action date in the fourth quarter of 2025. Currently, Amneal commercializes three biosimilars in the U.S., with the two denosumab biosimilar candidates representing its next potential biosimilar launches. Additionally, three more biosimilars are in development, positioning Amneal to have a portfolio of six biosimilars across eight product presentations by 2027.

Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody drug that inhibits bone reabsorption. It is indicated for two major categories of therapy: bone metastasis from various forms of cancer and prevention of bone pain and fractures, including osteoporosis-related injuries. Under the terms of the agreement, mAbxience is responsible for the development and manufacturing of the biosimilars while Amneal will pursue regulatory approval and have exclusive commercialization rights in the United States. Amneal and mAbxience currently partner on ALYMSYS®, a bevacizumab biosimilar, which was launched in 2022.

“Amneal is building its position in the U.S. biosimilars market as this next wave of affordable medicines increases access for patients to biologics. Building on our first three successful biosimilar launches, we look to expand our portfolio next with denosumab, which is an important therapy across multiple indications, including oncology. We are pleased to expand our partnership with mAbxience as we advance our biosimilars pipeline,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Amneal.

“We have a longstanding and productive partnership with Amneal, and we are pleased to be advancing these two important products to the U.S. biosimilar market. We remain focused on our globalization strategy and applying innovation and cutting-edge R&D technology to create high quality, affordable medicines for underserved patients,” said Jurgen Van Broeck, Chief Executive Officer of mAbxience.

Prolia®: In patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis, the most frequently reported adverse reactions included back musculoskeletal and extremity pain; hypercholesterolemia; and cystitis. Among male patients with osteoporosis, back pain, arthralgia, and nasopharyngitis were reported. Prolia also carries a Boxed Warning for patients with advanced chronic kidney disease.

XGEVA®: The most frequently reported serious adverse reaction was dyspnea. Other reported adverse reactions observed included fatigue, asthenia, hypophosphatemia, and nausea. Discontinuation was reported in patients with osteonecrosis and hypocalcemia.

According to IQVIA®, U.S. annual sales for Prolia® and XGEVA® for the 12 months ended December 2024 were approximately $5.0 billion.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About mAbxience

mAbxience is a Spanish-based company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. In August 2022, Fresenius Kabi and Insud Pharma entered into an agreement whereby Fresenius Kabi, an operating company of Fresenius, acquired a majority stake of mAbxience, making it a global, vertically integrated biotechnology company. With over a decade of expertise, our mission is clear: to provide accessible, affordable medicines across the globe, aiming to enhance the quality of life by ensuring universal access to high-caliber medicines. With two market-approved products and a robust pipeline in development, we have established a B2B presence in over 100 markets. Alongside this, we have formed a network with more than 30 partners and built a dedicated team of over 1,000 professionals. Our three multi-product facilities, located in Europe and South America, have obtained GMP approval from esteemed regulatory bodies, including the FDA, EMA, and others. Furthermore, as a global biopharmaceutical expert, mAbxience specializes in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization services (CDMO), utilizing advanced technology and innovative platforms to deliver integrated manufacturing solutions. For more insights into mAbxience, our biosimilars and CDMO business, please visit our website (www.mabxience.com) or connect with us on LinkedIn.

