Amneal to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 5, 2025

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, prior to market open. The Company will host an audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.amneal.com. Individuals may register for the webcast by clicking the link here. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1 (833) 470-1428 (in the U.S.) or for a list of toll-free international numbers, visit this here. The access code for the call is 627786. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call.

About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com

Media Contact
Brandon Skop
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
Brandon.skop@amneal.com


