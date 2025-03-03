Ameresco Announces Acquisition of ASA Controls Expanding Smart Buildings and Controls Expertise

The acquisition strengthens Ameresco’s Smart Buildings and Controls offerings, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative and efficient solutions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced the successful acquisition of ASA Controls, a regional controls contractor and systems integrator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. With this acquisition, Ameresco expands its existing pipeline and solution offerings in the smart buildings sector.





ASA Controls, founded in 2003, has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality services to general contractors and end users across the region. With a dedicated team of engineers, technicians, sales personnel, and support staff, ASA Controls has consistently prioritized innovative solutions optimizing system functionality and improving operational efficiency. The integration of ASA Controls’ talented professionals directly enhances Ameresco’s Smart Building Solutions team, increasing capacity to scale and meet growing market demands. By leveraging expertise across various building controls, Ameresco offers a more comprehensive range of solutions, providing tailored and innovative energy solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome ASA Controls to the Ameresco family,” said Lou Maltezos, President of Central & Western USA, Canada Regions at Ameresco. “This acquisition aligns with our strategic goals and strengthens our ability to deliver innovative building automation solutions to our clients. The combined expertise and resources of our teams will enable us to tackle larger, more complex projects and drive significant value for our customers.”

“We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings,” said Mike Agnew, Managing Founder of ASA Controls. “Joining forces with Ameresco allows us to leverage their extensive resources and expertise, providing even greater value to our customers and supporting the growth and development of our team.”

Financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed, though Ameresco does not anticipate that the acquisition will have a material impact on the 2025 financial results of the company.

With this strategic acquisition, Ameresco not only enhances its capabilities and expands its presence in the building automation and temperature control market but also reinforces its strong commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that meet evolving needs.

