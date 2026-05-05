Alzheimer s Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by 2035

According to latest report, the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics market size was USD 9.94 billion in 2025, calculated at USD 11.04 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 27.90 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.87% from 2026 to 2035.

The global shift from symptom-led approaches to biology-first pathways is driven by the need for early detection following the introduction of new disease-modifying therapies (DMTs). The industry is moving away from costly and invasive cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tests toward automated, blood-based biomarkers and advanced imaging techniques that are suitable for primary care settings. This transformation is further accelerated by the integration of AI-driven neuroimaging and digital twins, which enhance diagnostic precision, reduce time to diagnosis, and support personalized monitoring for early-stage patients.

Key Takeaways

⬥︎North America dominated with the largest market share in 2025.

⬥︎Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest growth with a notable CAGR during the forecast period

⬥︎By diagnostics technique, the imaging techniques segment captured the highest market share in 2025.

⬥︎By diagnostics technique, the biomarkers segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

⬥︎By type, the diagnosis segment contributed the highest market share in 2025.

⬥︎By type, the screening segment is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

⬥︎By end-use, the academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

⬥︎By end-use, the hospitals segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

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Market Overview: The New Era of Alzheimer’s Detection

The Alzheimer's disease diagnostics market encompasses tools and techniques, such as neuroimaging, biomarkers (blood/CSF), and cognitive tests, to detect and monitor dementia. This market is rapidly evolving from clinical observation to high-tech, biology-first screening, driven by a rapidly aging global population and the urgent need for early and accurate detection. The increased adoption of these diagnostic tools is supported by regulatory approvals and a focus on precision, aiming to identify pathological brain changes before symptoms appear. This improvement in patient management also facilitates the rollout of novel therapeutics.

What happens if a doctor thinks it's Alzheimer's disease?

If a doctor suspects Alzheimer’s disease, the next step is usually a referral to a specialist for a more detailed evaluation and confirmation. These specialists have specific expertise in diagnosing memory and cognitive disorders and may conduct advanced assessments.

The patient may be referred to:

🔹 Geriatricians, who focus on healthcare for older adults and understand how aging affects the body. They can determine whether symptoms are part of normal aging or a more serious condition.

🔹 Geriatric psychiatrists, who specialize in mental and emotional health in older adults and evaluate memory, behavior, and thinking issues.

🔹 Neurologists, who deal with disorders of the brain and nervous system and can order or interpret brain imaging tests.

🔹 Neuropsychologists, who perform detailed tests to assess memory, reasoning, and other cognitive abilities.

In many cases, patients may also be directed to memory clinics or specialized centers, such as Alzheimer’s research centers. These facilities bring together a team of experts who collaborate to diagnose the condition and often have access to advanced tools like brain scans and comprehensive testing methods.

Emergence of Novel Blood-Based Biomarkers: Major Potential

The shift from expensive, invasive diagnostics to highly sensitive blood-based biomarkers (BBBs) represent the primary growth driver in Alzheimer's care, enabling early screening at the primary care level. Authorized assays, like C2N’s PrecivityAD2 and Fujirebio’s Lumipulse G, accurately measure p-tau217/ß-amyloid ratios. These tests provide a scalable alternative to PET scans and assist in determining patient eligibility for new anti-amyloid therapies.

The High Cost of Regulatory Fragmentation: Major Limitation

Significant barriers to the adoption of blood-based Alzheimer's tests stem from a lack of regulatory standardization and limited infrastructure, which hinder rapid global implementation. The diverse and uneven regulatory landscapes across regions complicate the commercialization of new technologies. Additionally, a lack of consensus regarding the interpretation of p-tau217 levels restricts consistent clinical application, slowing the rollout of high-accuracy diagnostic tools.

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Report Scope of Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2026 USD 11.04 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 27.90 Billion Growth Rate From 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 10.87% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Diagnostics Technique, Type, End-use, Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (USD Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies Profiled C2N diagnostics, Fujirebio, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Labcorb, Lantheus, Quanterix, Quest Diagnostics, Sysmex, Siemens Healthineers AG