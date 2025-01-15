Alzamend Neuro to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit

Company to report on progress with clinical trials to be initiated in 2025 and expected milestones





ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABBV #ALZN--Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder (“BD”), major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), today announced that it will be presenting at the Sequire Investor Summit, a three-day investor conference that is being held from January 21-23, 2025 at the Condado Vanderbilt in Puerto Rico.

Stephan Jackman, Alzamend’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 11:30 a.m. ET on January 22, 2025, to a live audience. Mr. Jackman looks forward to highlighting Alzamend’s improvement in its financial position during this past year and the positioning of AL001 for five Phase II trials to be initiated in 2025 in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Returning for its third highly anticipated edition, the Sequire Investor Summit takes place at the prestigious Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hosted by SRAX, this event brings together speakers, 75+ presenting companies, and over 500 investors, funds, family offices, and analysts for an unforgettable experience.

Alzamend Neuro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, BD, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, salicylate and L-proline, and ALZN002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend’s business and financial results are included in Alzamend’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Alzamend’s website at www.Alzamend.com.

