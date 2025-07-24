Altesa BioSciences Selected for Late-Breaker Presentation at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2025

Vapendavir Demonstrated Consistent Benefit for Improving COPD Symptoms After Rhinovirus Infection, the Leading Cause of COPD Exacerbations

Altesa to Present Data at ERS Late Breaker Session and at a Symposium with Leading Global COPD Experts

ATLANTA, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altesa Biosciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to preventing and treating the leading cause of COPD and asthma exacerbations, today announced that its abstract has been selected for a late-breaker presentation at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2025 in Amsterdam.

The abstract titled "Vapendavir for the Treatment of COPD Patients Challenged with Rhinovirus: A Phase 2a Placebo-Controlled Study" details the results of Altesa's recently completed randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating vapendavir, an oral capsid inhibitor targeting rhinovirus, in GOLD stage II COPD patients experimentally infected with rhinovirus A16. Vapendavir treatment resulted in improvements in multiple Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs), including lower and upper airway symptoms, as well as viral load and physiologic biomarkers. Symptom improvements were documented by endpoints that are qualified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"These results represent a potential breakthrough in managing viral-induced exacerbations in COPD - no targeted therapies currently exist to address this unmet need," said Dr. Katharine Knobil, Altesa's Chief Medical Officer and the former Chief Medical Officer of GSK. "Vapendavir's ability to reduce both upper and lower respiratory symptoms could transform care for millions living with chronic lung disease." Professor Sebastian Johnston, Professor of Respiratory Medicine & Allergy at the National Heart & Lung Institute, Imperial College London, will lead the presentation of the study results during the late-breaker session at ERS 2025 in Amsterdam on September 30, 2025 at 8 AM CEST.

The study results, along with the overall potential of vapendavir to improve the lives of people living with COPD and other chronic lung conditions, will also be discussed during an Industry Symposium at ERS Congress 2025 on Sunday, September 28th at 17.30 CEST. This discussion will be led by world-leading pulmonary experts including Professor Johnston and Professor Wisia Wedzicha, Professor of Respiratory Medicine at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College, UK, among others. "We are humbled by the enthusiasm for this new treatment paradigm expressed by these esteemed experts," said Dr. Brett Giroir, Chief Executive Officer of Altesa. "Upstream treatment of the actual cause of exacerbations, instead of trying to rescue patients from downstream consequences, is a paradigm proven to be effective for so many other viral infections like COVID-19 and influenza. Vapendavir is the first opportunity to apply this proven medical paradigm to rhinovirus infections that can be devastating to people living with chronic lung conditions."

Based on these results, Altesa BioSciences is planning to conduct a multicenter, multinational, randomized controlled Phase 2b trial in COPD patients experiencing natural rhinovirus infections. The trial will begin in early 2026 and conclude and have topline results available in late 2027.

About Vapendavir

Vapendavir is an oral medicine in development by Altesa BioSciences. Recently, Altesa announced that vapendavir improved symptoms and viral load in COPD patients experimentally challenged with rhinovirus infection. Vapendavir is now in late-stage clinical development, and if approved, Vapendavir has the potential to prevent up to 50% of COPD exacerbations, improving quality of life and longevity, saving billions, and reducing the need for costly monthly immune modifying injections that may have long term side effects.

About Altesa BioSciences, Inc.

Altesa BioSciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, led by global experts in respiratory medicine and infectious diseases, dedicated to improving the lives of people with chronic lung diseases, like COPD and asthma, by treating the principal cause of exacerbations and pathological inflammation – viral respiratory infections. In addition to advancing vapendavir, our lead medicine, we advocate for improved access to modern respiratory diagnostics and therapeutics in underserved communities.

