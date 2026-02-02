Alterome Therapeutics Appoints Leo Faoro, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer

Veteran medical oncologist with a proven track record of advancing cancer therapies from early trials through regulatory approval to lead ongoing clinical development of ALTA2618 and ALTA3263

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of next-generation, small molecule targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Leonardo Faoro, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Most recently, Dr. Faoro was CMO at Quanta Therapeutics, where he oversaw the clinical development of several novel KRAS inhibitors. Dr. Faoro will lead the ongoing clinical development of ALTA3263, a pan-KRAS ON/OFF inhibitor, and ALTA2618, a mutation-selective inhibitor for AKT1-driven cancers, both currently in Phase 1/1b development with initial data expected in 2026.

“Alterome has made great progress in treating the most aggressive and difficult to treat cancers with two potential best-in-class programs that we advanced from inception into the clinic in less than four years,” said Jung E. Choi, CEO. “With Leo’s leadership and deep experience in targeted therapies—including KRAS inhibitors—for multiple solid tumor indications, we are well-positioned to build on this foundation and rapidly progress these programs into registrational studies.”

Dr. Faoro brings 16 years of experience developing oncology therapies to his role at Alterome. Dr. Faoro has served as CMO of Quanta Therapeutics since November 2022 and prior to that time was Senior Vice President and Early Clinical Development Lead, and Vice President of Clinical Development (Late-Stage) at Exelixis, where he expanded the company’s early clinical pipeline into the clinic and lead the development of the company’s GI/Thyroid franchise for cabozantinib (Cabometyx® / Cometriq®). Previously, Dr. Faoro served as Vice President of Clinical Development at OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, where he led the early clinical development of the company’s pipeline in cancer stem cell pathways and immunotherapy. Dr. Faoro began his clinical development career in positions of increasing responsibility at Genentech, where he was responsible for the global clinical development of bevacizumab (Avastin®), including in lung, prostate, breast, cervical, and renal cell cancers. Dr. Faoro earned a medical doctorate from the Universidade Federal do Paraná in Brazil. He trained in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and completed a Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Chicago. Additionally, Dr. Faoro holds a Master's in Business Administration from Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley.

“Throughout my career, I have been focused on opportunities to make a significant impact on the treatment landscape for cancer patients — a goal that the Alterome team shares in targeting two of cancer’s most elusive targets, AKT1 and KRAS,” said Dr. Faoro. “I look forward to working with this passionate and committed team, along with the oncology community, to advance these important therapies through clinical development and closer to patients.”

About Alterome Therapeutics, Inc.

Alterome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology biotechnology company developing alteration-specific therapeutics to address high-value and validated oncogenic drivers. Our pipeline includes two Phase 1 therapies in development for solid tumors: ALTA2618, a first-in-class, oral mutation-selective inhibitor for AKT1 E17K-driven cancers, and ALTA3263, a first-in-class, oral pan-KRAS inhibitor designed to shut down KRAS activity in both ON and OFF states. Alterome has raised more than $231 million in venture capital to date and is led by a team of precision oncology R&D leaders with a history of successfully developing oncology small molecule drugs.

For more information, visit www.alterome.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors:

Scott Moorefield

Alterome Therapeutics

investors@alterome.com



Media:

Michael Galfetti

Ten Bridge Communications

alterome@tenbridgecommunications.com