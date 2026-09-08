Alterome Therapeutics Appoints Johanna Mylet as Chief Financial Officer

Former Poseida Therapeutics CFO joins Alterome Therapeutics as the company prepares to accelerate development of KRAS-targeting medicines

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alterome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of next-generation therapies targeting oncogenic driver mutations for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Johanna Mylet, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Ms. Mylet will lead Alterome’s financial strategy and operations, including capital formation strategy and allocation, financing activities, investor relations, and other growth-oriented initiatives as the company advances its clinical-stage pipeline.

“Johanna's proven track record of financial stewardship, coupled with her demonstrated ability to finance and scale a biotech company from formation through an initial public offering and into advanced clinical development, makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said Jung E. Choi, CEO of Alterome. “We are delighted to welcome Johanna to the Alterome Team and look forward to her contributions as we work to advance our KRAS-targeting programs.”

Ms. Mylet joins Alterome from Poseida Therapeutics, where she served as Chief Financial Officer from 2021 until the company's acquisition by Roche in 2025, following successive roles as Controller, Vice President and Senior Vice President of Finance beginning in 2015. Across that period, she held senior finance leadership roles from company formation through Poseida's initial public offering and its sale to Roche, oversaw private, IPO, follow-on, PIPE, ATM and debt financings raising more than $500 million, and helped establish strategic collaborations with Roche, Astellas and Takeda that delivered more than $500 million in non-dilutive capital. She previously served as Controller at Huya Bioscience International and as an Audit Manager at Grant Thornton LLP. She holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of San Diego and is a Certified Public Accountant in California.

“The potential of a KRAS-selective, pan-mutant approach to address a broad range of KRAS-driven cancers is incredibly compelling, and Alterome is approaching an exciting inflection point as we advance ALTA3263 and look ahead to important clinical data,” said Johanna Mylet, CFO. “I am excited to join the company at this stage of its growth and help ensure we have the financial strategy and resources to fully realize the potential of our pipeline, build long-term value and importantly support Alterome’s mission to bring much needed targeted therapies to oncology patients.”

About Alterome Therapeutics, Inc.

Alterome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology biotechnology company developing alteration-specific therapeutics to address high-value and validated oncogenic drivers. Our pipeline includes targeted therapies in development for solid tumors including ALTA3263, a first-in-class, oral KRAS-selective, pan-mutant inhibitor designed to shut down KRAS activity in both ON and OFF states. Alterome has raised more than $231 million in venture capital to date and is led by a team of precision oncology R&D leaders with a history of successfully developing oncology small molecule drugs.

For more information, visit www.alterome.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors:

Scott Moorefield

Alterome Therapeutics

investors@alterome.com



Media:

Michael Galfetti

Ten Bridge Communications

alterome@tenbridgecommunications.com