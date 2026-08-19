ALS Nexus 2026 Brings the Global ALS Community Together Again

ALS Association's premier conference returns August 23-26 in Orlando to accelerate progress in research, care and advocacy

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Association announces the return of ALS Nexus, the premier annual conference dedicated to advancing the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The four-day event will be held August 23–26, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Florida, with a virtual attendance option available for participants worldwide.

ALS Nexus brings together leaders in ALS research, care, and advocacy with people living with ALS and their caregivers to connect, collaborate, and change the future of ALS. More than a conference, it's where expertise becomes impact — a space to share bold ideas, collaborate across disciplines, and drive real, measurable progress.

"For people living with ALS, time is everything — and ALS Nexus is where we turn that urgency into progress," said ALS Association President and CEO Calaneet Balas. "When families, researchers, clinicians, and advocates are all in one room pulling in the same direction, ideas move faster and no one fights this disease alone. That's how we get closer to making ALS livable and curing it."

ALS Nexus 2026 will spotlight breakthroughs in early diagnosis and genetic research, new approaches to multidisciplinary clinical care, and firsthand perspectives from people living with ALS and their caregivers. Highlighted sessions include:

Keynote: Finding Hope – A Fireside Chat and Clinical Perspective



This powerful plenary session begins with an intimate fireside chat between Calaneet Balas, CEO of the ALS Association, and acclaimed actress, author, and advocate Tabitha Brown. Drawing from her deeply personal experience losing her mother to ALS, Tabitha brings a message grounded in resilience, faith, and the enduring power of joy. Together, they will explore what it means to find and hold onto hope while navigating life with ALS—offering a perspective that resonates across the entire ALS community. The conversation is followed by a presentation from Dr. Richard Bedlack and Dr. Peggy Plews-Ogan exploring hope as a measurable, personalized component of ALS care — including practical strategies for cultivating it in daily life.

This powerful plenary session begins with an intimate fireside chat between Calaneet Balas, CEO of the ALS Association, and acclaimed actress, author, and advocate Tabitha Brown. Drawing from her deeply personal experience losing her mother to ALS, Tabitha brings a message grounded in resilience, faith, and the enduring power of joy. Together, they will explore what it means to find and hold onto hope while navigating life with ALS—offering a perspective that resonates across the entire ALS community. The conversation is followed by a presentation from Dr. Richard Bedlack and Dr. Peggy Plews-Ogan exploring hope as a measurable, personalized component of ALS care — including practical strategies for cultivating it in daily life. Emerging Science from the Next Generation of ALS Researchers: Dr. Jill Goslinga was in tenth grade when her father was diagnosed with ALS, a disease she'd never heard of, and one she resolved to understand fully even though she couldn't stop it. That drive led her to become an assistant professor in the Neuromuscular Division at UC San Francisco, where she now researches how we understand and treat ALS. She'll join Dr. Suleyman Can Akerman from Johns Hopkins University and Dr. Mario Flores Torres from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health to share their insights.

Dr. Jill Goslinga was in tenth grade when her father was diagnosed with ALS, a disease she'd never heard of, and one she resolved to understand fully even though she couldn't stop it. That drive led her to become an assistant professor in the Neuromuscular Division at UC San Francisco, where she now researches how we understand and treat ALS. She'll join Dr. Suleyman Can Akerman from Johns Hopkins University and Dr. Mario Flores Torres from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health to share their insights. Winning Appeals: Navigating Insurance Barriers in ALS Care: Insurance denials are an increasingly common barrier to timely ALS care. This session delivers practical, field-tested strategies for navigating coverage denials—from crafting effective appeal letters to leveraging clinical documentation and coordinating with patients and advocacy resources to speed approvals. Clinicians, researchers, and patients alike will gain actionable tools to cut administrative burden, reduce care delays, and ensure patients receive the interventions they need without unnecessary obstacles.

Insurance denials are an increasingly common barrier to timely ALS care. This session delivers practical, field-tested strategies for navigating coverage denials—from crafting effective appeal letters to leveraging clinical documentation and coordinating with patients and advocacy resources to speed approvals. Clinicians, researchers, and patients alike will gain actionable tools to cut administrative burden, reduce care delays, and ensure patients receive the interventions they need without unnecessary obstacles. ALS Heroes: A highlight of ALS Nexus is the recognition of ALS Heroes, individuals nominated by the community whose passion, resilience, and dedication embody the spirit of the fight against ALS.

A full agenda, including the complete list of speakers and sessions, is available at www.alsnexus.org.

ALS Nexus 2026 is open to all members of the ALS community. In-person attendance takes place at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., Orlando, FL 32836. Virtual registration is also available for those unable to attend in person. Tickets are required.

Space is limited and registration is required. Register now at alsnexus.org.

About the ALS Association



The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at www.als.org.

About ALS



Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. The disease is always fatal, usually within five years of diagnosis. Few treatment options exist, resulting in a high unmet need for new therapies to address functional deficits and disease progression.

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SOURCE The ALS Association