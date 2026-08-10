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Press Releases

Alps Group Inc Reports Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

August 9, 2026 | 
9 min read

Revenue Grew 44% to $4.9 Million, Led by Continued Growth Across Cellular Therapy, Medical Testing, Laboratory and Aesthetics Beauty Services, and Healthcare Products

Began Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market Under the Ticker Symbol "ALPS" in October 2025, Marking the Company's Transition to the U.S. Public Markets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alps Group Inc (“Alps” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALPS), an integrated biotechnology platform headquartered in Malaysia, today announced its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026, and provides a business update. The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 6, 2026. Alps' Form 20-F can be accessed on the "Investors Relations" section of its website at https://investor.alps-holdings.com/, as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Form 20-F annual report that includes audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an e-mail to Alps’ IR firm at alps@kcsa.com. 

“Fiscal year 2026 was a transformational year for Alps. We completed our Business Combination with Globalink Investment Inc. and began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol 'ALPS,' giving us a stronger platform to execute against our long-term strategy,” said Dr. Tham Seng Kong, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Alps Group Inc. “At the same time, we grew revenue 44% year-over-year, advanced our cellular therapy pipeline and sharpened our research and development focus on the areas where we see the greatest opportunity to deliver value for patients and shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2026 Business Highlights

  • Completed the Business Combination with Globalink in October 2025 and began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol “ALPS”.
  • Strengthened its leadership team with appointment of Cheing Lye-Ping (Penny) as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Advanced its Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy program, MyImmune, completing the optimization phase and progressing toward process validation.
  • Identified a potential expansion of its exosome-based therapeutic pipeline beyond its existing CELESOME(+) program, following a case series on nebulized exosome therapy in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients.

Recent Developments

  • Expanded MyGenome Sdn. Bhd.'s laboratory accreditation to include Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) under MS ISO 15189:2022, positioning MyGenome among a select group of genomics laboratories in Southeast Asia delivering WGS under internationally recognized clinical laboratory standards.
  • Entered into a Research Consultancy and Collaboration Agreement, through subsidiary MyGenome Sdn. Bhd., to establish a clinically validated Patient-Derived Organoid (PDO) platform in Malaysia.
  • Appointed Lee Hee Hang, a former Partner at Ernst & Young LLP, to the Board of Directors, bringing deep audit and financial governance expertise to the Company's Audit and Compensation Committees.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenue increased 44% to $4.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.4 million for the year ended March 31, 2025.
    • Net loss for the year ended March 31, 2026 was $2.1 million, compared to $2.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2025.
  • Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $(0.02) for both the year ended March 31, 2026, and the year ended March 31, 2025.
  • Gross profit increased to $1.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year.
  • Gross margin was approximately 32% for the fiscal year 2026, compared to 39% for fiscal year 2025, reflecting the growing contribution of Alps' aesthetic services business, which carries profit-sharing arrangements recorded within cost of sales, and a shift in overall revenue mix.
  • Research and development expenses were $61,155 for the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $169,987 for the year ended March 31, 2025, as Alps concentrated its research spending on priority programs — NK Cell Therapy (MyImmune), MYCELEST and mRNA diagnostics — and discontinued development of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate during the year.
  • Other operating expenses increased to $1.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2025.
  • Administrative expenses were $3.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2026, compared to $2.4 million for the year ended March 31, 2025. Professional fees relating to the Business Combination totaled $1,155,458, representing 33% of total administrative expenses for the year.

About Alps Group Inc

Alps Group Inc is a revenue-generating integrated biotechnology platform headquartered in Malaysia, operating across cell manufacturing, molecular diagnostics, and clinical delivery. Alps leverages revenue from its commercial businesses to support its clinical pipeline development, with a mission to make advanced precision medicine accessible and affordable across Southeast Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered to contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, and in other documents that the Company may file or furnish with the SEC, which you are encouraged to read. This press release should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated and combined financial statements and related notes included in that Annual Report on Form 20-F. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Carlson
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phone: 212.896.1233
Email: Alps@kcsa.com

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024

Basis of Presentation
The financial information in this press release is presented in U.S. dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Business Combination completed in October 2025 was accounted for as a capital reorganization. Percentages and dollar amount in the narrative above are rounded.

The following table summarizes the consolidated and combined results of operations for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024:

  2026  2025  2024 
  USD  USD  USD 
          
Revenue  4,856,320   3,371,037   2,403,552 
Cost of sales  (3,298,046)  (2,069,772)  (1,804,622)
             
Gross profit  1,558,274   1,301,265   598,930 
Other operating income  1,331,816   31,282   49,977 
Finance income  3,856   123   - 
Distribution expenses  (205,601)  (273,487)  (160,855)
Administrative expenses  (3,497,725)  (2,400,790)  (1,929,680)
Other operating expenses  (1,235,928)  (1,128,526)  (917,524)
Share results of associate  14,449   (10,760)  3,421 
             
   (2,030,859)  (2,480,893)  (2,355,731)
Finance costs  (50,459)  (48,283)  (42,844)
             
Loss before tax  (2,081,318)  (2,529,176)  (2,398,575)
Income tax expense  (5,137)  (95,562)  7,414 
             
Loss for the financial year  (2,086,455)  (2,624,738)  (2,391,161)
             
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of income tax            
Changes in fair value of other investment  (76,988)  -   - 
Foreign currency translation  (145,949)  57,830   (121,298)
             
Total comprehensive loss for the year  (2,345,525)  (2,566,908)  (2,512,459)


Revenue
  2026  2025  2024 
  USD  USD  USD 
          
Cellular therapy  883,016   586,440   407,443 
Medical testing, laboratory and aesthetics beauty services  3,149,193   2,617,110   1,755,910 
Consultation fee  92,331   157,467   232,173 
Sales of medicine and healthcare product  731,780   10,020   8,026 
             
   4,856,320   3,371,037   2,403,552 


Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024

The following table sets forth a summary of our cash flow for the year ended March 31, 2026, 2025 and 2024:

  2026  2025  2024 
  USD  USD  USD 
          
Summary consolidated cash flows            
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,575,649)  (1,608,785)  (1,366,743)
Net cash used in investing activities  (64,490)  (100,062)  (1,714,272)
Net cash generated from financing activities  2,931,489   1,866,596   3,278,576 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  291,350   157,749   197,561 
Effect of exchange differences  (2,809)  (299,284)  1,092 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  318,932   460,467   261,814 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year  607,473   318,932   460,467 


ALPS GROUP INC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated and Combined Statements of Financial Position as at March 31, 2026 and 2025
(Audited)
 
  Note  2026  2025 
     USD  USD 
          
ASSETS           
Non-Current Assets           
Property, plant and equipment 5   2,161,206   2,378,025 
Right-of-use assets 6   533,493   940,155 
Intangible assets 7   616,569   728,313 
Other investments 8   1,664,593   - 
Investment in associates 9   18,606   1,596,176 
            
Total Non-Current Assets     4,994,467   5,642,669 
            
Current Assets           
Inventories 10   492,877   556,215 
Trade receivables 11   135,187   45,528 
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments 12   423,665   295,015 
Amount due from associates 13(b)(i)   27,393   18,435 
Tax recoverable     288,328   256,843 
Cash and bank balances     607,473   318,932 
            
Total Current Assets     1,974,923   1,490,968 
            
Total Assets     6,969,390   7,133,637 
            
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES           
Capital and Reserves           
Share capital 14   16,640   580 
Merger reserves 15   10,679,360   10,463,980 
Accumulated losses     (13,173,667)  (11,165,239)
Fair value reserve 16   (76,988)  - 
Foreign translation reserve 17   (369,963)  (187,881)
            
Equity Attributable to the Owners of the Company     (2,924,618)  (888,560)
Non-controlling interests     (305,383)  (227,356)
            
Capital Deficiencies     (3,230,001)  (1,115,916)
            
Non-Current Liabilities           
Amount due to directors 13(b)(ii)   4,398,453   - 
Lease liabilities 18   176,410   738,245 
Deferred tax liabilities 19   22,883   21,561 
Warrant liability 20   125,528   - 
            
Total Non-Current Liabilities     4,723,274   759,806 
            
Current Liabilities           
Trade payables 21   349,799   321,350 
Other payables and accruals 22   3,455,153   878,421 
Amount due to associates 13(b)(i)   132,468   20,763 
Amount due to directors 13(b)(ii)   1,155,835   5,972,257 
Lease liabilities 18   382,862   223,630 
Tax liabilities     -   73,326 
            
Total Current Liabilities     5,476,117   7,489,747 
            
Total Liabilities     10,199,391   8,249,553 
            
Total Equity and Liabilities     6,969,390   7,133,637 



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