Alpha Genesis Adds Rodent Studies, Creating an Integrated Rodent-to-Primate Preclinical Platform

New capability lets sponsors run programs from early rodent proof-of-concept through advanced nonhuman-primate translational studies with a single AAALAC-accredited, USDA-licensed partner.

Alpha Genesis, Inc. (AGI), an AAALAC-accredited and USDA-licensed preclinical research organization, today announced the availability of rodent research services for GLP and non-GLP programs, extending one of the industry's most established nonhuman-primate research operations into small-animal preclinical development.

With the addition of rodent studies, Alpha Genesis now offers sponsors a more integrated path from early proof-of-concept, efficacy, tolerability, and dose-ranging work in rodents through advanced nonhuman-primate translational and IND-enabling studies. The platform is designed for programs that need high-quality early data, clear decision points, and a practical path into larger-animal studies without changing scientific, veterinary, quality, and operational partners midstream.

The rodent capability is available now for both exploratory non-GLP work and regulated GLP development. The program is supported by AGI's independent quality assurance unit, study-director model, controlled SOP and documentation systems, validated equipment workflows, archive-ready records, veterinary oversight, IACUC review, and GLP-compliant final report infrastructure.

For sponsors, the integrated model reduces the handoffs, data gaps, vendor requalification, and protocol drift that often occur when rodent and primate studies are run across separate CROs. Study designs, endpoints, sample matrices, timing, assays, and translational questions can be aligned from the beginning, making the rodent work more useful for downstream NHP study design and regulatory planning.

Alpha Genesis has spent decades building deep nonhuman-primate research, colony management, and translational capabilities. Its rodent platform is built on that same care, compliance, quality, and sponsor-service infrastructure, and is designed by a team that already understands the downstream primate and clinical questions a rodent study needs to inform.

"A rodent proof-of-concept study only has value if it is designed with the next decision in mind," said Dr. Xavier Westergaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Alpha Genesis. "Clients asked us to bring our operational reliability and translational experience earlier in their programs, without losing sight of the nonhuman-primate work downstream. That is what we now offer."

Alpha Genesis' rodent services include PK/PD, toxicology and tolerability, dose-ranging and maximum tolerated dose studies, safety pharmacology, efficacy and proof-of-concept, biodistribution, immunology and vaccine response, oncology, metabolic disease, neuroscience, infectious disease, surgical models, and gene and cell therapy studies. Capabilities include standard dosing routes, serial blood and tissue collection, necropsy, tissue harvest, sample processing, clinical pathology, immunology workflows, and integration with downstream nonhuman-primate study design.

The platform supports biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic, and government sponsors across infectious disease and biodefense, immunology, oncology, neuroscience, metabolic disease, vaccine development, biologics, and advanced therapeutics.

"Whether the model is a mouse or a macaque, data integrity depends on the integrity of the care," Westergaard said. "We are bringing the same standard to rodent studies that sponsors already expect from Alpha Genesis in nonhuman-primate research."

By adding rodent studies to its established nonhuman-primate platform, Alpha Genesis now gives sponsors a single partner for preclinical programs that require both early small-animal execution and advanced translational capability. The combined platform allows programs to move from model selection and early proof-of-concept through GLP study execution, NHP translation, and IND-enabling development under one scientific and operational framework.

About Alpha Genesis

Alpha Genesis, Inc. is a preclinical research organization with decades of experience in nonhuman-primate research, animal care, and translational science. The company is AAALAC accredited and USDA licensed and supports government, academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sponsors. With the addition of rodent capabilities, Alpha Genesis offers integrated GLP and non-GLP preclinical development across rodents and nonhuman primates.

Media Contact:

Xavier Westergaard, PhD

President

Alpha Genesis, Inc.

xwestergaard@alphagenesisinc.com

+1 (843) 589-5190

SOURCE: Alpha Genesis, Inc.

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