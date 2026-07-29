Alpha Cognition Receives European Patent Covering ZUNVEYL® for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition” (ACI), or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a patent covering a crystalline solid form of benzgalantamine, the active ingredient in ZUNVEYL, for use in the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The patent includes claims directed to the specific crystalline solid form, related pharmaceutical compositions, preparations, methods of manufacture and medical-use claims. The grant further strengthens Alpha Cognition’s global intellectual property portfolio and may provide additional patent protection for benzgalantamine’s pharmaceutical development and potential commercialization into 2042, subject to applicable patent requirements.

The European patent may be validated in applicable EPC member states, providing Alpha Cognition with an expanded framework for IP protection across key European markets, including both European Union and non-EU jurisdictions such as Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

“This European patent grant is another important step in our strategy to build broad intellectual property protection around benzgalantamine and ZUNVEYL as a differentiated treatment option for patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease,” said Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Cognition. “By strengthening our IP position in Europe, we are continuing to support the long-term clinical and commercial potential of benzgalantamine.”

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved by the FDA as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the scope, validity, enforceability, geographical coverage, duration and potential commercial value of the Company's intellectual property portfolio relating to benzgalantamine and ZUNVEYL®; the potential validation of the European patent in individual European Patent Convention member states; the ability of the patent to provide intellectual property protection through 2042 or any other period; the Company's intellectual property strategy; the future development, regulatory advancement, commercialization and market acceptance of ZUNVEYL® and benzgalantamine-based products; the potential clinical, commercial and competitive benefits of ZUNVEYL®; and the Company's ability to protect, maintain and expand its intellectual property portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "continue," "ongoing," or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Although the Company believes it has a reasonable basis for these forward-looking statements, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital to execute its business plans and commercialize ZUNVEYL®; risks relating to the development, regulatory approval, manufacture, distribution, marketing and commercialization of ZUNVEYL® and other product candidates; risks relating to market acceptance, reimbursement and competitive products; risks associated with ongoing regulatory oversight of approved products; risks relating to the scope, validity, enforceability, maintenance, defense and duration of patent rights; risks associated with the validation, protection and enforcement of the European patent in individual jurisdictions; risks that issued patents may be challenged, opposed, invalidated, narrowed, circumvented or otherwise found unenforceable; risks that additional patent applications may not result in issued patents; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

No assurance can be given that any patent granted will provide commercially meaningful protection, that any patent will remain valid or enforceable for its full term, that patent rights will provide competitive advantages, or that future patent applications will mature into issued patents. In addition, statements regarding the potential duration of patent protection are based on currently available information and are subject to applicable patent laws, regulatory requirements, maintenance obligations and potential legal challenges. Further information regarding these and other risks can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and speak only as of such date. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update, revise or otherwise publicly disclose any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For further Information:



LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com