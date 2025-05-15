Alpha Cognition Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Operating Overview

Launched ZUNVEYL (benzgalantamine) to US market on March 17, 2025

Secured business development licensing revenues of $2.6M for partnership with CMS Pharma

Cash and cash equivalents of $45.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $48.6 million as of December 31, 2024. At current cash utilization rates, the Company expects a cash runway of approximately two years.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG) (“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“We closed the quarter on a strong note, launching ZUNVEYL® to the long-term care market,” said Michael McFadden, Chief Executive Officer. “We feel that the company is operating at a high level and are on schedule and within budget on all of our launch plans. Early market feedback on ZUNVEYL utilization reinforces our belief that ZUNVEYL can be a disruptive product for the Alzheimer’s segment. The team is reporting successful patient stories that fuel our passion to tell more health care providers about ZUNVEYL.”

Recent Business and Operational Highlights:

Commercial Readiness:

Alpha Cognition launched ZUNVEYL to long term care market on time and within budget.

Early clinician feedback underscores ZUNVEYL’s positive impact on cognitive function, established safety profile, and convenient administration.

Medicare reimbursement secured shortly after launch, expanding access for long-term care patients.

Robust initial demand reflected in broad ordering activity and early product replenishment by wholesalers.

Order momentum is building, with many accounts already submitting reorders.

Field team actively engaging the majority of high-priority long-term care targets nationwide.

Strengthened Intellectual Property Portfolio:

The Company secured a new composition of matter patent in the U.S., covering the tablet formulation of benzgalantamine. This patent extends ZUNVEYL’s U.S. protection through 2044 and global protection through 2041, enhancing Alpha Cognition’s long-term competitive position.

The Company received notice from FDA regarding an extension of a method of use patent. The final extension date is expected to be provided by the agency in Q3 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

Zunveyl net product revenues of $347 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Licensing revenue of $2.6M for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $408 thousand compared to $917 thousand for the same period in 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $5.4 million compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2024, driven primarily by commercial-readiness activities.

Net loss for the for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $2.0 million compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2024

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

INDICATION AND USAGE

ZUNVEYL is a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer’s type in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

ZUNVEYL is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to benzgalantamine, galantamine, or to any inactive ingredients in ZUNVEYL. Serious skin reactions have occurred.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Serious Skin Reactions: Serious skin reactions (Stevens-Johnson syndrome and acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis) have been reported in patients receiving galantamine (the active metabolite of ZUNVEYL tablets). If signs or symptoms suggest a serious skin reaction, use of this drug should not be resumed, and alternative therapy should be considered.

Anesthesia: See Drug Interactions Section

Cardiovascular Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, have vagotonic effects on the sinoatrial and atrioventricular nodes, leading to bradycardia and AV block. Bradycardia and all types of heart block have been reported in patients taking cholinesterase inhibitors, both with and without known underlying cardiac conduction abnormalities. Therefore, all patients should be considered at risk for adverse effects on cardiac conduction.

Patients treated with galantamine up to 24 mg/day using the recommended dosing schedule showed a dose-related increase in risk of syncope.

Gastrointestinal Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may increase gastric acid secretion. Patients should be monitored closely for active or occult gastrointestinal bleeding, especially those with a history of ulcer disease or those receiving concurrent nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Clinical studies of galantamine have shown no increase, relative to placebo, in the incidence of either peptic ulcer disease or gastrointestinal bleeding.

Galantamine has been shown to produce nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia, and weight loss. Monitor the patient's weight during therapy with ZUNVEYL.

Genitourinary Conditions: Although this was not observed in clinical trials with galantamine, cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, may cause bladder outflow obstruction.

Neurological Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors are believed to have some potential to cause generalized convulsions. Seizure activity may also be a manifestation of Alzheimer's disease. Patients with Alzheimer's disease should be monitored closely for seizures while taking ZUNVEYL.

Pulmonary Conditions: Cholinesterase inhibitors, including ZUNVEYL, should be prescribed with care to patients with a history of severe asthma or obstructive pulmonary disease. Monitor for respiratory adverse reactions.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions with galantamine tablets (≥5%) were nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, and decreased appetite.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Use with Anticholinergics: Galantamine has the potential to interfere with the activity of anticholinergic medications.

Use with Cholinomimetics and Other Cholinesterase Inhibitors: A synergistic effect is expected when cholinesterase inhibitors are given concurrently with succinylcholine, other cholinesterase inhibitors, similar neuromuscular blocking agents or cholinergic agonists such as bethanechol.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Based on animal data may cause fetal harm.

Hepatic Impairment: In patients with moderate hepatic impairment, a decrease in clearance of galantamine was observed; therefore, a dosage adjustment is recommended. Use of ZUNVEYL in patients with severe hepatic impairment is not recommended.

Renal Impairment: In patients with a creatinine clearance of 9 to 59 mL/min, an increase in exposure of galantamine was observed; therefore, a dosage adjustment is recommended.

Use of ZUNVEYL in patients with creatinine clearance less than 9 mL/min is not recommended.

These are not all of the possible side effects of ZUNVEYL. You can report side effects to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/MedWatch or call 1‑800‑FDA‑1088. Please click here for Full Prescribing Information.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward‐looking statement that reflects the Company’s current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward‐looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “target,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “continue” and “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward‐looking statements may include statements regarding the potential benefits of the licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of ZUNVEYL in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia and New Zealand, the Company’s timing and planned activities to launch ZUNVEYL in the U.S. and China, the timing for the Company’s planned corporate update call, the potential timing for the availability of ZUNVEYL in the U.S. and China, the potential future developments of ZUNVEYL in China, the potential market size for ZUNVEYL in China, the Company’s business strategy for the launch of ZUNVEYL in China, the market size and demand for ZUNVEYL in China, the Company’s potential growth opportunities in China, the timing and results of the Company’s milestone payments for China, the Company’s regulatory submissions in China, and the potential regulatory approval and commercialization of the Company’s products in China. Although the Company believes to have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including risks regarding our ability to raise sufficient capital to implement our plans to commercialize ZUNVEYL, risks regarding the efficacy and tolerability of ZUNVEYL, risks related to ongoing regulatory oversight on the safety of ZUNVEYL, risk related to market adoption of ZUNVEYL, risks related to the Company’s intellectual property in relation to ZUNVEYL, risks related to the commercial manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of ZUNVEYL, risks related to product liability and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form S-1/A registration statement as filed with the SEC on November 6, 2024 and available at www.sec.gov. These forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

