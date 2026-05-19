Alnylam Issues 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

– Published Scope 1 and Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction Framework through 2030 –

– Expanded Global Patient Access and Support –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced the publication of its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report. The 2025 report details how the company is scaling its corporate responsibility efforts in tandem with its business growth. Reflected throughout the report is the global theme, “Accepting Challenges to Improve the Health of Humanity,” which remains central to Alnylam’s strategy and is embedded across six interconnected pillars that guide the company’s work: Patients, Science, Employees, Communities, Environment & Operations, and Governance & Integrity.

“As we look to the future, our ambition is clear: to deliver life-changing medicines to millions of patients while operating with integrity, discipline, and accountability. Our Corporate Responsibility work is essential to achieving this ambition.” said Yvonne Greenstreet, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam.

Key highlights from the 2025 report include:

Published 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction framework

Established a Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emission reduction framework through 2030, supported by an independent third-party assessment of the company’s underlying GHG inventory and methodology.



Established a Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emission reduction framework through 2030, supported by an independent third-party assessment of the company’s underlying GHG inventory and methodology. Expanded global patient access and support.

Launched a new Patient Advisory Council and nearly doubled the size of the Case Management and Access & Reimbursement teams. Published both quantitative and qualitative data on key focus areas of Alnylam’s patient access philosophy.



Launched a new Patient Advisory Council and nearly doubled the size of the Case Management and Access & Reimbursement teams. Published both quantitative and qualitative data on key focus areas of Alnylam’s patient access philosophy. Increased investments in Alnylam Challengers philanthropy program.

Committed a two-year, $2 million philanthropic investment through the Alnylam Challengers philanthropy program to support frontline Care Navigators in underserved communities in Boston through partnerships with Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center, and Whittier Street Health Center.



Committed a two-year, $2 million philanthropic investment through the Alnylam Challengers philanthropy program to support frontline Care Navigators in underserved communities in Boston through partnerships with Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center, and Whittier Street Health Center. Demonstrated strategic value across key business units.

Featured case studies illustrating the impact of investments in AI, manufacturing, clinical trials, and employee resource networks, ensuring alignment between corporate responsibility and operational excellence.

To learn more about corporate responsibility at Alnylam, download the full 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report here.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is a leading global biopharmaceutical company and the pioneer of the RNA interference (RNAi) revolution. The Company is focused on developing transformative therapies with the potential to prevent, halt, or reverse disease. For more than two decades, Alnylam has advanced the Nobel-Prize-winning science of RNAi, delivering critical breakthroughs and six approved medicines. Alnylam has medicines available in more than 70 countries and a rapidly expanding and robust pipeline, in addition to consistently being recognized as an exceptional workplace and socially responsible organization. The Company is executing on its Alnylam 2030 strategy to accelerate innovation and scale impact to transform human health. For more information, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Alnylam, or on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Alnylam Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical statements of fact regarding Alnylam’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding Alnylam’s corporate responsibility strategy and ambition; Alnylam’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emission reduction framework through 2030 and the company's ability to achieve the emission reductions contemplated thereunder; Alnylam’s planned philanthropic investments through the Alnylam Challengers program, including the two-year, $2 million commitment to support frontline Care Navigators in Boston; and the company’s ability to deliver life-changing medicines to millions of patients while operating with integrity, discipline and accountability, should be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results and future plans may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the company’s ability to design, implement and achieve its corporate responsibility, sustainability and climate-related goals and commitments on the timelines and in the manner currently anticipated; the evolving legal, regulatory and policy landscape applicable to climate-related and other corporate responsibility disclosures; the availability and reliability of data, methodologies and third-party assessments used in connection with such disclosures; the ability to execute on planned investments in philanthropy and community initiatives; and those risks, uncertainties and other factors more fully discussed in Alnylam’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Alnylam’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Alnylam explicitly disclaims any obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update any forward-looking statements.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Christine Akinc

(Investors and Media)

+1-617-682-4340



Josh Brodsky

(Investors)

+1-617-551-8276