Almirall 9M 2026 Results

Almirall continues to deliver solid results at 9M 2026, growing its European Dermatology business 17.6% YoY, increasing total Net Sales by 8.3%, and EBITDA by 22.7% – reiterating full-year guidance

Total Almirall Net Sales increased by 8.3% YoY to €889.2 MM, while EBITDA increased by 22.7% reaching €221.7 MM, delivering 24.9% margin based on strong commercial and operational execution.

The European Dermatology business increased 17.6% YoY to €520.3 MM, supported by the continued performance of key growth drivers.

The biologics portfolio keeps driving Almirall’s growth, with Net Sales of Ebglyss® increasing 75.0% YoY to €132.1 MM, and Ilumetri® increasing 11.5% YoY to €190.6 MM. The scientific evidence base for Ebglyss® was further strengthened at EADV 2026, with 5-year ADlong results confirming long-term disease control in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, and ADtouch data (by Eli Lilly) showing rapid and significant improvements in hand and foot atopic dermatitis.

The broader dermatology portfolio maintains strong performance, including Wynzora® (increasing 15.4% to €29.3 MM) and Klisyri® (increasing 18.4% to €23.8 MM).

Almirall continues to advance its innovation strategy with six potentially disruptive programmes – four currently in PoC/Phase II and two additional PoC studies planned to be started towards the end of the year – targeting five dermatological diseases in total, including the rare disease pyoderma gangrenosum with the anti-IL-1RAP mAb.

Reiterated guidance for the full year 2026: 9-12% Net Sales growth and €270 MM to €290 MM EBITDA.

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, today announced its results for the first nine months of 2026. Net Sales rose 8.3% YoY to €889.2 MM and EBITDA grew 22.7% to €221.7 MM, representing a margin of 24.9%. With steady performance in line with its long-term growth trajectory, Almirall reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance.

The European Dermatology business remained the main engine of Almirall’s growth, with Net Sales up 17.6% YoY to €520.3 MM on the back of continued momentum across the company’s key growth drivers.

The biologics portfolio continued its positive performance as a key contributor to the overall business growth. Net Sales of Ebglyss® (lebrikizumab, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis) reached €132.1 MM, up 75.0% YoY, as its market share continued to increase across launched markets. Ilumetri® (tildrakizumab, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis) demonstrated continued growth with sales increasing 11.5% YoY to €190.6 MM, further strengthening its established position in the psoriasis segment.

The Ebglyss® scientific evidence base was further strengthened at the 2026 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. Late-breaking 5-year results from the ADlong study confirmed long-term disease control in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, while ADtouch data, presented by Almirall’s partner Eli Lilly and Company, showed rapid and significant improvements in moderate-to-severe hand and foot atopic dermatitis, highlighting the efficacy of lebrikizumab in hard-to-treat areas.

The broad dermatology portfolio continued to contribute to Almirall’s sustained growth. Wynzora® (psoriasis) sales increased by 15.4% YoY to €29.3 MM and Klisyri® (actinic keratosis) sales increased by 18.4% to €23.8 MM.

Almirall continues to advance its innovation strategy and is progressing six potentially disruptive programmes – four currently in PoC/Phase II studies, and two additional PoC studies to be started towards the end of the year, together targeting five dermatological diseases. Almirall also announced pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare and debilitating inflammatory skin disease, as the target indication for its anti-IL-1RAP monoclonal antibody.

“Our solid results in Q3 are in line with our expectations and our long-term growth trajectory and are being led by the sustained growth of our European Dermatology business and our biologics. The continued uptake of Ebglyss®, the steady growth of Ilumetri®, further supported by compelling long-term data presented at EADV, and the continued performance of our broad dermatology portfolio demonstrate the strength of both our focused strategy and commercial execution. At the same time, we are advancing our differentiated pipeline with six potentially disruptive programmes across five dermatological diseases, including rare conditions with high unmet need such as pyoderma gangrenosum. Based on our strong position as leaders in medical dermatology, we are pleased to reiterate our full-year 2026 guidance.”



Carlos Gallardo, Almirall Chairman and CEO

9M 2026 9M 2025 Variation Total Revenue 893.6 825.6 8.2% Net Sales 889.2 820.7 8.3% Other Income 4.4 4.9 (10.2%) Gross Profit 576.3 532.9 8.1% % of sales 64.8 64.9 Total EBITDA 221.7 180.7 22.7% Total EBITDA % Sales 24.9% 22.0% Net Income 53.3 39.1 36.3% Normalised Net Income 60.6 41.8 45.0%

2026 Full Year Guidance

Full year guidance for 2026: Net Sales: 9% to 12% growth.

EBITDA between €270 MM to €290 MM.

R&D pipeline

Innovation remains central to Almirall’s growth strategy and its ambition to lead in medical dermatology. The company’s R&D efforts are rooted in a deep scientific understanding of skin diseases, with the aim of turning research into meaningful new options for patients and dermatologists. In the first nine months of 2026, R&D investment represented approximately 12% of Net Sales.

Four PoC/Phase II studies are currently under way:

an anti-IL-1RAP and an anti-IL-21 monoclonal antibodies targeting hidradenitis suppurativa

an IL-2muFc mutant fusion protein programme targeting alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis

Two further PoC studies are planned to be started towards the end of the year:

systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with cutaneous manifestations, within the IL-2muFc fusion protein

pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare and debilitating inflammatory skin disease, with the anti-IL-1RAP monoclonal antibody

The first read-outs are expected in this quarter.

During the third quarter, Almirall entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with CrystalO for the discovery and development of novel small molecules in medical dermatology, leveraging CrystalO’s proprietary ion-channel technology in combination with Almirall’s development and commercial capabilities.

Alongside its pipeline, Almirall is building further clinical and real-world evidence for Ebglyss® (lebrikizumab) and Ilumetri® (tildrakizumab) through lifecycle management programmes and collaborative activities with partners Lilly and Sun Pharma.

Partnership with the dermatology and science communities

Almirall works closely with dermatologists, patients, researchers and strategic partners to advance medical dermatology. This collaborative approach is at the core of Almirall’s strategy in medical dermatology and supports scientific exchange, deepens knowledge of skin diseases and keeps the company’s innovation focused on what matters most to patients and the physicians who treat them.

As Gold Sponsor of the 2026 EADV Congress in Vienna, Almirall presented more than 20 abstracts, including late-breaking ADlong results that highlighted sustained improvement in skin signs and itch with up to five years of treatmenti. Almirall also hosted two expert-led, educational symposia on AD and PsO, an interactive industry hub session focused on AD and a dedicated R&D corner at the exhibition booth providing opportunities for scientific exchange on the new evidence and its relevance to clinical practice.

Investor Calendar 2027

FY 2026 Financial Results – February 22nd 2027

Q1 2027 Financial Results – May 10th 2027

H1 2027 Financial Results – July 23rd 2027

Q3 2027 Financial Results – November 15th 2027

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We advance the scientific understanding of skin diseases to develop innovative and differentiated treatments and solutions that address patients’ needs. Our clinical development portfolio includes four ongoing proof-of-concept (PoC)/Phase II studies and two further PoC studies planned across key areas of medical dermatology.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2025: €1114.5 MM, over 2100 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.almirall.com/

Legal notice:

This document includes only summary information and is not intended to be exhaustive. The facts, figures, and opinions contained in this document, in addition to the historical ones, are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on the information currently available and the best estimates and assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those declared by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, goals, or estimates contained in this document to reflect any changes in the assumptions, events, or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based, unless required by the applicable law.

_______________________________ i [ADlong Study] Late-Breaking Abstract: Lebrikizumab 5-Year Long-Term Extension Results in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (ADlong). EADV Congress 2026 (Late-breaker).

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Phone: +34 93 291 35 08



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