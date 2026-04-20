Allurion Treats First Commercial Patients in the United States, Marking Major Milestone

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced the successful commercial treatment of its first patients in the United States—an inflection point that formally launches the company into the world’s largest and most dynamic obesity market.

Allurion is seeing growing demand from patients who have discontinued GLP-1 therapy due to side effects, long-term commitment concerns, or weight regain following discontinuation. These early patient profiles reinforce Allurion’s positioning as a compelling, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical option that delivers fast weight loss results within the rapidly evolving obesity treatment landscape.

Early feedback from trained centers has been highly encouraging, underscoring the differentiated value of the Allurion Program, especially among patients who are searching for alternatives to GLP-1 medications. Clinicians have highlighted the Program’s simplicity and scalability as a competitive advantage, with the entire placement taking only about 15 minutes and requiring no endoscopy or anesthesia.

“The feedback we are receiving from our first U.S. customers and partners has been extremely encouraging,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “Centers are reporting that the Allurion Program fills a critical gap in their treatment offerings. Early patient adoption—particularly among those coming off GLP-1s—underscores the real-world need for an effective, fast solution that is safe and sustainable. This level of early validation strongly reinforces our strategic positioning as we enter the U.S. market.”

In addition to its growing network of clinical partners, Allurion also announced that it is actively exploring partnerships with self-insured employers. These initiatives aim to substantially expand the pool of patients who can access the Allurion Smart Capsule through employer-sponsored coverage, while helping employers address the rising health and productivity costs associated with obesity.

“Our focus now is on thoughtful, disciplined expansion,” Dr. Gaur added. “That includes scaling our provider network, expanding partnerships, and working toward innovative access models—such as self-insured employer coverage—that can meaningfully broaden patient access while delivering value across the healthcare ecosystem.”

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the FDA PMA approved Allurion Gastric Balloon System, featuring the Allurion Smart Capsule, with the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers featuring the Iris AI platform, Allurion Insights for healthcare providers, and the Allurion Connected Scale.

In the United States, the Allurion Gastric Balloon System (AGBS) is indicated to promote short-term limited weight loss in adult individuals with obesity between the ages of 22 years and 65 years with a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 30 kg/m2 and ≤ 40 kg/m2 who have had at least one unsuccessful attempt at a weight loss program. The residence time for each balloon is variable with an average observed residence time of 15.3 weeks. The AGBS is to be used in conjunction with a moderate intensity lifestyle modification therapy program. The AGBS consists of up to two Allurion Balloons placed during a 10-month period.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Allurion is a trademark of Allurion Technologies, Inc. in the United States and countries around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Allurion’s beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Although Allurion believes it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this release, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: pioneering in metabolically healthy weight loss; the Allurion Program being a compelling, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical weight loss option; expanding access to the Allurion Program; expansion, including through strategic partnerships with self-insured employers; and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to management.

Allurion cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 27, 2025, and as amended on August 19, 2025, and updated from time to time by its other filings with the SEC, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 17, 2025. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Allurion undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

press@allurion.com



Investor Contact

investors@allurion.com