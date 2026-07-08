Allotera Therapeutics (Formerly Wugen) Closes $35 Million Financing to Advance Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapies for T-Cell Cancers

Additional capital brings total raised to $150 million in a Series C financing





Funds support pivotal-stage development of Soficabtagene Geleucel, an off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapy being evaluated in relapsed or refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LBL)





New Allotera name reflects the company’s focus on advancing allogeneic cell therapies for patients with aggressive blood cancers

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allotera Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Wugen, Inc.), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell therapies for hematological malignancies, today announced the successful closing of a $35 million financing round comprising equity and venture debt. The company also introduced its new name, Allotera Therapeutics, reflecting its sharpened focus on advancing off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies for patients with T-cell cancers.

The financing brings Allotera’s total capital raised to $150 million, building on the company’s $115 million Series C announced in late 2025. Proceeds will primarily support the ongoing global pivotal T-RRex clinical trial of Soficabtagene Geleucel, also known as Sofi-cel, in relapsed or refractory T-ALL/T-LBL, as well as advance platform capabilities, operational scale-up, and continued team growth.

“Allotera reflects who we are becoming as a company: a pivotal-stage cell therapy company focused on bringing off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies to patients with T-cell cancers,” said Kumar Srinivasan, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer of Allotera Therapeutics. “With Sofi-cel advancing in T-RRex, a global pivotal study, this financing strengthens our ability to execute across clinical development, manufacturing, and patient-community engagement as we work to address diseases where treatment options remain limited.”

T-cell cancers are among the most difficult settings for CAR-T therapy development because many therapeutic targets are also present on the T cells used to manufacture the therapy. Allotera is developing Sofi-cel as an allogeneic, healthy donor-derived CAR-T cell therapy intended to address these challenges and provide an off-the-shelf treatment approach for patients with aggressive T-cell malignancies.

The Series C was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, with participation from all existing investors. The current extension includes additional participation from Lightchain Capital and BioGenerator, as well as new investors, including Blood Cancer United’s Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP) and others. The venture debt was provided by Banc of California.

In connection with the financing, Allotera has also entered into a strategic partnership with Blood Cancer United, through which TAP will provide ongoing access to its scientific and drug development expertise, facilitate engagement with key opinion leaders, and connect Allotera to critical resources, including clinical trial support, patient education, and community engagement capabilities.

“Our partnership with Blood Cancer United reflects an important part of Allotera’s next chapter,” said Srinivasan. “As we advance Sofi-cel through pivotal development, we are committed not only to building the clinical and manufacturing capabilities needed to bring off-the-shelf cell therapies forward, but also to engaging with the communities most affected by these diseases.”

About Soficabtagene Geleucel (Sofi-cel)

Sofi-cel is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, CD7-targeted CAR-T cell therapy being developed for T-cell cancers. Allotera uses CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to delete CD7 and the T-cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC) genes, an approach intended to prevent CAR-T cell fratricide and mitigate the risk of graft-versus-host disease.

Sofi-cel is manufactured in the United States using healthy donor-derived T cells, which is intended to avoid malignant cell contamination that can occur in the autologous CAR-T setting. Sofi-cel is currently being evaluated in a global pivotal clinical trial for relapsed or refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. More information on the pivotal trial is available at ClinicalTrials.gov, identifier NCT06514794.

Sofi-cel has received Breakthrough Therapy, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of relapsed or refractory T-ALL/T-LBL, as well as Priority Medicines, or PRIME, designation in the European Union. RMAT and PRIME designations provide increased agency support to expedite the development and review of promising therapies for patients with medical need. Sofi-cel was also selected to participate in the FDA’s Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Development and Readiness Pilot Program.

About Allotera Therapeutics

Allotera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies for cancer. The company is advancing Soficabtagene Geleucel, or Sofi-cel, its lead CD7-targeted CAR-T cell therapy, through a global pivotal study for relapsed or refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. Allotera’s gene-editing and manufacturing approach is intended to address key biological and practical barriers that have limited CAR-T therapy development in T-cell cancers. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Allotera is working to expand what off-the-shelf cell therapy can mean for patients with aggressive hematological malignancies. For more information, visit www.alloteratx.com.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with over $34 billion in assets and the parent company of Banc of California. Banc of California is one of the nation’s premier relationship-based business banks, providing banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California is the largest independent bank headquartered in Los Angeles and the third largest bank headquartered in California and offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through 79 full-service branches located throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as through regional offices nationwide. The Bank also provides full-service payment processing solutions to its clients and serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform, SmartStreet™. The Bank is committed to its local communities by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. Member FDIC. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

Investor Contact:

Mark Lewis

Allotera Therapeutics

mlewis@alloteratx.com

314-501-1968