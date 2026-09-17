Allergan Aesthetics Presents New Clinical Data Evaluating Skin Quality Improvements in Individuals Taking Medical Weight Loss Medications

Two studies evaluating targeted skincare and dermabrasion approaches will be presented at the 2026 Science of Skin Summit

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced results from two single-center clinical studies evaluating targeted skincare regimens alone and in combination with DiamondGlow® dermabrasion treatments in individuals taking medical weight loss (MWL) medications, including glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs). Presented at the Science of Skin Summit (SSS), Sept. 17-20, 2026, in Austin, Texas, the studies showed statistically significant, investigator-assessed improvements in selected skin quality measures across the face, neck, upper inner arms and distal thighs. The skincare regimen included a growth factor serum, a neck cream and a firming and toning body lotion. The 12-week skincare study included nine participants who completed the study; the six-week DiamondGlow® plus skincare study included 11 participants who completed at least one post-treatment assessment.

Key findings include:

Investigator-assessed improvements: In the 12-week skincare study, statistically significant visible improvements in selected measures — including dryness, skin tone evenness, crepiness, tactile roughness, lines and wrinkles, and skin texture — were observed as early as week two. In the six-week study, improvements in selected skin quality measures were observed immediately after DiamondGlow ® treatment.









In the 12-week skincare study, statistically significant visible improvements in selected measures — including dryness, skin tone evenness, crepiness, tactile roughness, lines and wrinkles, and skin texture — were observed as early as week two. In the six-week study, improvements in selected skin quality measures were observed immediately after DiamondGlow treatment. Participant-reported outcomes: Participants reported high satisfaction across both studies, with many specific measures receiving unanimously positive responses. Results varied by regimen, treatment area, time point and sample size.









Participants reported high satisfaction across both studies, with many specific measures receiving unanimously positive responses. Results varied by regimen, treatment area, time point and sample size. Perceived youthful appearance: Participants in the 12-week skincare study reported that facial skin appeared approximately 10 years younger after four weeks of twice-daily growth factor serum use. Participants in the six-week study reported that facial skin appeared approximately 7.5 years younger after three DiamondGlow® treatments and six weeks of the topical skincare regimen.

"As medical weight loss therapies continue to transform patient health, there is growing interest in understanding associated changes in skin quality, including firmness, laxity and crepiness," said Elizabeth Makino, a co-author of both studies and director, clinical development and global scientific affairs, skincare research and development, Allergan Aesthetics. "These early data contribute clinical evidence evaluating targeted skincare and noninvasive dermabrasion approaches in individuals taking medical weight loss medications. Additional research in larger populations will help further characterize these findings and inform approaches to address patients' evolving aesthetic needs."

The following e-posters will be available digitally throughout the Science of Skin Summit, Sept. 17-20, 2026, on touchscreen monitors in the meeting foyer and through the mobile app:

Abstract Title Authors Skin Quality Improvements With a



Skincare Regimen in Individuals Taking



Medical Weight Loss Medication Lisa T. Goberdhan, Katie Schneider, Arielle



Bautista, Tsing Cheng, Elizabeth Makino Skin Quality Improvements With



Dermabrasion and a Skincare Regimen in



Individuals Taking Medical Weight Loss



Medication Lisa T. Goberdhan, Katie Schneider, Arielle



Bautista, Tsing Cheng, Elizabeth Makino

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media: Tracy Garcia Gale +1 (657) 831-9499 tracy.garciagale@abbvie.com Investors: Liz Shea +1 (847) 935-2211 liz.shea@abbvie.com

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SOURCE AbbVie